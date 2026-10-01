Anybotics Launches Shift Platform For Autonomous Robot Fleets

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ANYbotics has launched Shift, a new software platform designed to manage fleets of autonomous inspection robots and connect the data they collect directly with industrial maintenance and enterprise systems.

The platform brings together plant mapping, robot fleet management, inspection data and maintenance workflows, enabling companies to operate multiple robots and organize their findings around existing industrial assets.

ANYbotics is initially targeting process industries including energy, metals, mining and chemicals, where its ANYmal quadruped robots are already used for autonomous equipment inspections.

Péter Fankhauser, co-founder and CEO of ANYbotics, says:“Robotic inspection delivers the most value when field data flows directly into maintenance action. Shift makes that seamless. It unifies plant mapping, robot fleet coordination, inspection AI analytics, and systems integrations into one platform.

“At its core, Shift AI powers the intelligence that transforms field findings into work orders, saving millions in avoiding unplanned downtime.”

From robot inspection to maintenance action

Shift allows operations teams to schedule missions and monitor the status, battery level and location of robots from a central interface.

Reliability teams can review inspection results and receive alerts when anomalies are detected, while APIs allow the platform to exchange information with maintenance, enterprise and asset-performance systems.

This integration works in both directions. External systems can trigger robot missions, while Shift can send inspection results and alerts back into the software already used by plant operators.

The platform consists of four main modules. Shift Fleet manages and schedules robots; Shift Insight analyzes thermal, acoustic, visual and gas measurements alongside operating conditions; Shift Connect links robot findings with enterprise and maintenance systems; and Shift Maps provides a digital representation of the plant and its asset hierarchy.

Shift Connect supports integration with distributed control systems as well as CMMS, ERP and asset performance management platforms including SAP, IBM Maximo, GE Vernova APM, Cognite and Oracle.

Jacob Euler-Rolle, head of product management, workflow integration at ANYbotics, says:“Shift AI connects all four modules and is the shared intelligence they all work on.

“A reading doesn't just get stored, it arrives knowing which asset it belongs to, where that asset sits, what it looked like last time, and which work order it should become.

“The plant model from Maps, the inspection task from Fleet, the interpretation from Insight, and the action from Connect are one continuous workflow.

“And it runs both ways: a work order or a process alarm can send the fleet straight back to the asset. Every cycle through that workflow feeds Shift AI, which makes the next one smarter.”

ANYbotics plans support for third-party robots

Shift is already being used across more than 200 robot deployments and processes hundreds of thousands of inspections each month, according to ANYbotics.

At Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the company says the platform helped save more than $3.5 million during its first months of operation by identifying overheating conductors, partial discharge and gas leaks at critical substation assets.

At a Vigier Cement plant operating around the clock, Shift has managed more than 33,000 autonomous inspections over 16 months.

Neha Joshi, product leader, GE Vernova APM, says:“ANYbotics Shift's API gives our APM platform consistent, valuable equipment-level inspection data from across the plant floor.

“Combining field insights with our analytics creates a more complete picture of asset health, helping teams identify, validate, and address issues more effectively.

“When our models flag a potential issue, we can use the same API to send robots to verify it and capture additional context.

“The integration has been seamless, making it easy to incorporate field insights into existing workflows and accelerate value for our customers.”

Adelya Fatykhova, global lead architect embodied AI agents, physical AI, and robotics, SAP, says:“Shift makes it easy for SAP to integrate robot inspections into business processes.

“Physical AI on SAP Business AI Platform translates a business need into a Shift mission, with results stored back in SAP for follow ups like maintenance order creation. Robot inspection missions through Shift enhance SAP's Autonomous Supply Chain for asset & field service with robot execution.”

Vasilis Zogogiannis, senior director of operational excellence, Steelmet (Viohalco Group), says:“We run metals plants in several countries, and every site used to inspect in its own way.

“Shift gives us one platform and one view of asset condition across steel, aluminium and copper. We proved it on a single line, and because the data is structured the same way everywhere, we extend it plant by plant without starting over.”

Julie Clavier, director digital service solutions, Kanadevia Inova, says:“We build, operate and service energy-from-waste plants, and our digital services only work when the field data is structured and reliable.

“Shift runs the inspection rounds for us and brings every reading together in one place, so it has become part of how we deliver digital services to our own customers.”

ANYbotics says Shift will initially operate as a managed cloud platform with regional data hosting, although customers can also deploy it in their own cloud environments or on-premise where required.

Existing users of ANYbotics' Data Navigator platform will automatically transition to Shift without requiring a separate migration.

The company also plans to expand Shift beyond its own ANYmal robots over the coming months, adding support for third-party robotic systems.

That would turn the platform into a hardware-independent command center capable of managing mixed robot fleets, while its API architecture could allow industrial AI agents to assign missions dynamically and incorporate robot inspection data into wider factory automation workflows.