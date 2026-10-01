Lara Saget To Present New York Exhibition Exploring Matter, Time, And The Forces Of The Earth

MENAFN - USA Art News) On November 7, Trotter&Sholer in New York will open And The World Came Apart, the first solo exhibition in New York by sculptor Lara Saget. Curated by Sarah Darro, the exhibition will remain on view through December 18, 2026.

In her new body of work, Saget explores the relationship between matter, time, and natural processes, combining materials that are not typically used together, including glass, copper, bronze, and stone. The artist works with heat, pressure, and time - the same elemental forces that have shaped the Earth's surface over millions of years.

One of the central elements of the exhibition will be a series of monumental cast-glass trees. Saget creates them through an intricate process of mold-making and heat treatment, seeking to preserve the details and textures of natural surfaces in glass. Alongside the trees, the exhibition will feature geological reliefs created by combining molten copper with carved granite.

Saget's practice draws not only on natural materials but also on scientific research. Her new works are informed, among other things, by NASA datasets and studies of geological processes. The exhibition moves across vastly different scales of time - from trees that have survived ice ages to the tectonic processes and volcanic systems that have shaped continents.

The transformation of materials is also central to Saget's studio practice. In September, the artist spoke with Hyperallergic about her Brooklyn studio, where she works simultaneously with glass, stone, and metal and keeps a collection of rocks and ancient artifacts that she later incorporates into her work. She has described glass as one of her favorite materials, drawn to its ability to change its state under the influence of temperature.

And The World Came Apart continues Saget's long-term exploration of the boundaries between nature, science, and art. Through materials that undergo their own processes of melting, solidification, destruction, and transformation, the artist invites viewers to consider the Earth not as a static landscape, but as a constantly changing system.

Lara Saget: And The World Came Apart

Trotter&Sholer, New York

November 7 – December 18, 2026