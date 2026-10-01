Teamlab Exhibition At Smart Museum Explores Perception, Consequences

MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition by the international art collective, titled“teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity,” is currently on view at thein Chicago. The show, which includes several new commissions, runs through. Founded inby, teamLab comprises hundreds of artists, animators, musicians, mathematicians, and engineers who explore the intersection of art, science, and technology.

Among the new works is“Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths” ( 2026 ), a digital projection that creates the illusion of a black veil billowing against a hammered copper wall. Other recent pieces include“Massless Suns and Dark Suns” ( 2022-ongoing ),“The World of Irreversible Change” ( 2022 ),“Order in Chaos” ( 2026 ), and“Dissipative Figures – Human” ( 2026 ).

The collective is known for interactive and immersive installations that challenge human perception and imagination. Works like“Order in Chaos” respond to physical touch, generating vibrant lines across surfaces. The collective explains that this piece“is an attempt to expand painting from a completed image, or a perspective illusion of space, into a spatiotemporal pictorial space that is continuous with the real space.” Another work,“Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II,” adjusts to its environment, brightening with the sunrise and darkening with the sunset in Chicago, and reflecting seasonal changes.

A particularly striking work concluding the exhibition is“The World of Irreversible Change.” This paneled digital piece depicts a peaceful animated community, but is programmed to trigger a year-long, irreversible state of war and bloodshed among its inhabitants if tapped too many times. According to Inoko, once battle erupts, the community cannot return to peace. Eventually, all inhabitants perish, the metropolis becomes desolate, and nature gradually reclaims the area, with humanity never returning. While several editions of this work exist, the version at the Smart Museum is unique for being in its original, pristine condition and is cordoned off for preservation.

Source: This Is Colossal