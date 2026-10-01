A Comedian Set Up His Own Entertainment Business, Fed Up With Seeing The Wrong Acts

A concert pianist and comedian set up his own entertainment business after becoming fed up with companies booking the wrong acts for events.

Kev Orkian, 52, founded Howlin' Entertainment in Hoddesdon in 2014, using his expertise to bring high-quality entertainment to residents, hosting everything from charity comedy nights to musicals.

Since its conception, the company has grown from being based in a 5,000 square foot garage to a 10,000 square foot warehouse, with Kev often running the business from his phone while travelling around the country.

Kev is one of the directors of Love Hoddesdon, the town's Business Improvement District, and helps put on events in Hoddesdon across the year, such as Rock Around the Clock Tower, a street festival in the town centre with 10,000 attendees.

Kev also runs the entertainment for beloved restaurants in the town and has even run 'an audience with' events with celebrities like Joe Pasquale and Brian Connolly.

He said:“I took it upon myself to build a brand that people could trust, and that had the expertise and knowledge to put good entertainment on."

Kev's story comes as research, commissioned by VodafoneThree, revealed how mobile connectivity helps turn inspiration into opportunity.

The study of 2,000 Brits found the best ideas come while outside the home, including when walking (33 per cent), spending time alone (33 per cent) and in nature (29 per cent).

Many are also most likely to be inspired while at the coast or beach (36 per cent), in the countryside (34 per cent) or in woodlands or forests (24 per cent).

While 74 per cent feel inspired by their everyday surroundings, 55 per cent claim their local area fuels their inspiration.

And when an idea strikes, over a third (35 per cent) use their smartphone to immediately search for more information.

For Kev, having access to his mobile phone on the go has become critical for keeping his business up and running.

He is constantly using his mobile to update his website, and film and share content for his social media channels.

His company also has 15 different WhatsApp groups, which he uses to plan events and keep in touch with clients.

He said: "I think mobile connectivity allows for interactive intimacy.

"I can just WhatsApp someone and say, 'let's chat', and then this often progresses into a phone call and then a video call.

"The one-to-one interaction is really, really vital for securing clients."

According to the data from OnePoll, more than 17 million moments of inspiration become real side hustles or small businesses across the UK every year.

Of those who have ever started a business or side hustle, 11 per cent got their inspiration while spending time alone, nine per cent talking to friends or family and eight per cent when walking.

More than one in five (22 per cent) have also used their connection to work remotely, collaborate with other people (20 per cent) and share creative work (18 per cent).

It also emerged 92 per cent find their phone helpful for capturing or developing ideas, while 87 per cent say mobile connectivity is important when they want to act on an idea or opportunity immediately.

Overall, 55 per cent said getting online while out and about has helped them turn inspiration into something tangible.

To celebrate the places inspiring creativity, Vodafone is bringing 'Opportunity Hubs' to locations across the country where network improvements are helping people stay connected, seize opportunities and turn inspiration into action.

To help Hoddesdon locals turn ideas into action, Vodafone's Opportunity Hub will come to Live Room Café on Wednesday 21st October, offering practical workshops from Enterprise Nation, free professional headshots and expert advice, showing how connectivity can help transform ambitions into hobbies, side hustles or businesses.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer at VodafoneThree, said:“As our research shows, we reach for our phones the moment inspiration strikes - another reason why fast, reliable connectivity is so important.

“It's also why we're investing £11 billion to build the UK's best network, delivering high-quality connectivity to every corner of the country.

“That includes Hoddesdon, where Vodafone and Three customers are now experiencing 5G coverage for the first time, with increased network performance across several key locations.

“By delivering stronger, more reliable connectivity, we're helping people stay connected and make the most of every opportunity, wherever inspiration strikes.”