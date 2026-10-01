Missionirnewsbreaks Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Changes Legal Name From Cybin Inc.

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Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel serotonergic agonists (“NSAs”), announced that its legal name has changed from Cybin Inc. to Helus Pharma Inc., effective Oct. 1, 2026. Shareholders approved the change at the company's Sept. 22 annual and special meeting. The move follows the adoption of the Helus Pharma business name in January and reflects the company's anticipated transition from a clinical-stage discovery and development company to a commercial-ready pharmaceutical company. Its common shares will continue trading under the ticker HELP on the Nasdaq Global Market and Cboe Canada, with no action required by existing shareholders.

To view the full press release, visit

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at

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