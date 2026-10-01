Investornewsbreaks Polymath Research Inc. Collaborates With Cinecity Studios To Explore Tokenized Film Investment Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Polymath, a provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated digital securities and tokenized financial instruments, announced a collaboration with CineCity Studios to explore development of a technology-enabled investment platform for film and entertainment investors. Under the proposed structure, Polymath would serve as technology partner for a tokenized film investment vehicle, providing infrastructure for digital securities issuance, investor onboarding, compliance workflows, investor management and administration of tokenized interests.

The proposed investment strategy is expected to evaluate opportunities across the film-finance lifecycle and a range of financing structures, with final parameters, structure and offering terms subject to legal, regulatory and commercial review. CineCity operates a 140,000-square-foot film and television production facility in Chicago.

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About Polymath

Polymath develops enterprise-grade infrastructure for the issuance, compliance, and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities and tokenized financial instruments. Through its purpose-built technology and capital markets ecosystem, Polymath enables issuers and market participants to create and manage tokenized representations of real-world assets within compliant frameworks, supporting investor onboarding, regulatory controls, and post-issuance administration.

On August 18, 2026, Polymath announced an agreement to be acquired by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), a transaction expected to bring Polymath's purpose-built blockchain and tokenization infrastructure to the U.S. public markets, subject to customary closing conditions.

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