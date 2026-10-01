Biomednewsbreaks - Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Co-Founder Discusses Lucid-MS Phase 2 Program, Unbuzzd(TM) In Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair Anthony Durkacz returned to The BioMedWire Podcast to discuss the company's Lucid-MS drug candidate, which is advancing to a Phase 2 trial in multiple sclerosis patients, as well as the development and commercial opportunity surrounding unbuzzd(TM). Durkacz said Lucid-MS targets myelin and that the upcoming trial will mark the first time the drug is tested in patients with multiple sclerosis. He also highlighted clinical results for unbuzzd(TM), which is designed to accelerate alcohol metabolism, and said Quantum BioPharma owns approximately 20% of the company behind the product and has a 7% royalty stream up to $250 million.

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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

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