Defensenewsbreaks Superq Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) Reports Super Edge Met All Evaluation Criteria In U.S. Defence Exercise

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SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X), a hybrid quantum hardware and operating systems company, announced it received the official evaluation report for its live defence operational exercise at the Bush Combat Development Complex in Texas. The company said its Super Edge tactical edge optimization platform met 100% of the exercise performance targets, including testing involving real-time logistics optimization, contested network communications and rapid edge deployment. SuperQ was the only quantum company and only Canadian technology provider participating in the exercise, with its participation supported by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and Global Affairs Canada.

The company also announced that Brian Shin is stepping down as chief financial officer and Patrick Hone has been appointed CFO. SuperQ said Hone will lead its financial operations as the company expands its international presence and hybrid quantum infrastructure deployments.

To view the full press release, visit

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

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