Biomednewsbreaks - Healthlynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Selects DRCARE247 As Telemedicine Partner

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK), a healthcare technology company focused on AI-powered patient engagement, care coordination and provider connectivity, selected DRCARE247 as its telemedicine partner. The partnership will integrate virtual care into the HealthLynked mobile application and website, allowing users to move from AI-powered health guidance to provider discovery, appointment scheduling, virtual consultations and medical record management within a single platform.

HealthLynked expects to begin launching the integrated telemedicine platform in selected geographic regions over the next three months, followed by expansion into additional U.S. markets, subject to provider availability and applicable state requirements. The integration is expected to work alongside the company's AI-powered patient assistant and, where clinically appropriate and permitted, may include prescription management as part of virtual consultations.

To view the full press release, visit

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights, integrated telehealth services, and intelligent patient engagement tools, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively while delivering savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks, employers, insurers, accountable care organizations, and digital health innovators.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.