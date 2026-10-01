Bitget Pauses Customer Withdrawals After Suffering Major Breach

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitget temporarily suspended customer withdrawals after detecting the unauthorized movement of approximately $351.6 million in cryptocurrency. The exchange said the incident did not affect the balances displayed in customer accounts and that it would use its own protection reserves to cover the loss.

Such cyber attacks are likely to trigger other players like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) in the industry to review their own systems in order to patch any detected vulnerabilities so that hackers can be...

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