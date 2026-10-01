Trump, Tech Chiefs Sign Nonbinding Pact Pledging“Robust” AI Control Implementation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Tuesday, President Trump hosted leaders of major tech companies at the White House. The luncheon resulted in the signing of a voluntary pact in which the firms promised to implement a set of“robust” safeguards while developing AI models.

It remains to be seen whether the nonbinding provisions of the accord will be acted upon by other AI firms like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) that didn't sign the document during...

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