Rockbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF FSE: Z58) Featured In Emerging Growth Research Initiation Report

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF; FSE: Z58), a phosphate exploration company focused on the Murdock Mountain project in northeastern Nevada, is the subject of a company-sponsored initiation report released by Emerging Growth Research (“EGR”). The report reviews the project's exploration results, proposed physical-processing route, market and delivered-cost considerations, financial position and development milestones. EGR highlights the company's stated exploration target of 200 million to 220 million tonnes of phosphate-bearing rock and September drilling results that reported grades above 10% P2O5 in the Upper Phosphatic Zone in nine of 10 drill holes, while noting that the exploration targets are conceptual and no mineral resource estimate or preliminary economic assessment has been published.

EGR estimates Nevada Organic Phosphate held approximately C$4.5 million in cash as of Sept. 18, representing roughly 12 months of runway at its assumed spending rate. The report identifies additional drill results and geological interpretation as near-term catalysts, followed by potential progress on additional applications, product testing and a possible resource program. EGR disclosed that it received US$25,000 from Nevada Organic Phosphate for the research package that includes the report.

To view the full press release, visit

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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