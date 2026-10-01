Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Enters Binding Agreement To Acquire Alberta Site For AI Compute Campus

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) entered into a binding agreement with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. to acquire approximately 20.2 acres in Hanna, Alberta, for development of Hanna Campus #1, an AI inference compute campus. The planned site contemplates 3 MW of local grid supply and 3 MW of behind-the-meter natural gas generation for total capacity of 6 MW. The project is in addition to FingerMotion's previously announced 99 MW Alberta development program.

The agreement provides for a 60-day due diligence period covering title, environmental condition, zoning and permits, utilities, access and financing, with closing scheduled 30 days after conditions are waived. BlueFlare will design, build and operate the site's power and infrastructure, with development permit applications planned during due diligence and construction expected to follow closing and permit approval.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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