Web3mediabreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Upsideonly Platform Surpasses 600,000 Registered Users

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) announced that UpsideOnly, its risk-free paper trading platform, surpassed 600,000 registered users on Sept. 26, doubling its user base after reaching its first 300,000 users in three months. The company said the second 300,000 users joined over 38 days, averaging nearly 7,900 daily sign-ups. As of Sept. 30, UpsideOnly had users in 172 countries, more than 3.8 million simulated fills and more than $95 billion in traded fill notional using virtual money.

UpsideOnly allows users to make financial-market predictions and take virtual positions without risking their own capital. Perpetuals said its BayesShield AI analyzes trading behavior to identify signals and patterns that the company can use when deploying its own capital, with half of resulting profits shared with users whose predictions contributed to those outcomes.

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About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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