Rockbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Completes 2026 Skaergaard Field Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused mineral resource development company, completed its more than two-month 2026 field program at the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland. The multidisciplinary campaign included 4,480 meters of diamond drilling across 17 holes, more than 105 tons of bulk material and mining-oriented geotechnical, structural, LiDAR, high-resolution aeromagnetic, ground-penetrating radar and environmental baseline programs. The work is intended to advance Skaergaard toward metallurgical flowsheet development, mine and infrastructure planning, resource evaluation, environmental studies and preparation of an Initial Assessment.

The company's 2026 S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate includes 15 million ounces PdEq in Indicated Mineral Resources and 17.49 million ounces PdEq in Inferred Mineral Resources, with the current estimate covering approximately one-quarter to one-third of the intrusion hosting the defined precious-metal horizons. Greenland Mines is also evaluating potential vanadium, iron and gallium value streams alongside its palladium-platinum-gold flowsheet, although no economic credit is currently assigned to those potential by-products.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

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