Networknewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Closes $4 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage, AI-native biopharma company using artificial intelligence and genomic data to develop precision oncology therapies, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,669,725 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $1.09 per share. The offering generated approximately $4 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses. In a concurrent private placement, Lantern issued unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,669,725 shares at an exercise price of $1.09 per share, potentially providing an additional approximately $4 million in gross proceeds if fully exercised for cash.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Rodman & Renshaw LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN