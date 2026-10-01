Afghan Jujitsu Athlete Defeats Vietnamese Opponent At Asian Games

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national jujitsu athlete Mohammad Sarwar Hosseini defeated his Vietnamese opponent at the 20th Asian Games, while fellow Afghan athlete Noorullah Shafai lost to his Bahraini opponent.

The Afghanistan Jujitsu National Federation said Hosseini defeated his Vietnamese opponent this morning to advance to the quarterfinals.

The federation added that Shafai, competing in the 62kg category, lost to Bahraini athlete Abdullah Ali and was eliminated from the competition.

The 20th Asian Games, featuring athletes from Afghanistan and 44 other Asian countries, began on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with competitions being held in 41 sports.

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