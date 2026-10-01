Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Afghan Jujitsu Athlete Defeats Vietnamese Opponent At Asian Games

Afghan Jujitsu Athlete Defeats Vietnamese Opponent At Asian Games


2026-10-01 02:09:37
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national jujitsu athlete Mohammad Sarwar Hosseini defeated his Vietnamese opponent at the 20th Asian Games, while fellow Afghan athlete Noorullah Shafai lost to his Bahraini opponent.

The Afghanistan Jujitsu National Federation said Hosseini defeated his Vietnamese opponent this morning to advance to the quarterfinals.

The federation added that Shafai, competing in the 62kg category, lost to Bahraini athlete Abdullah Ali and was eliminated from the competition.

The 20th Asian Games, featuring athletes from Afghanistan and 44 other Asian countries, began on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with competitions being held in 41 sports.

sa

MENAFN01102026000174011037ID1111747438



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search