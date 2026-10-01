Belarus Interested In Bringing Machinery Manufacturers To Afghanistan
The ministry said on X that Minister Nooruddin Azizi, leading a delegation on an official visit to Belarus, met with the country's Minister of Industry.
According to the MoCI, the two sides discussed establishing manufacturing plants, expanding industrial and trade cooperation, regularly holding the Afghanistan-Belarus Business Forum, and following up on issues raised by the economic commission of the two countries.
The ministry said the Belarusian side also appreciated Afghanistan's participation in the country's international industrial exhibition and expressed interest in bringing representatives of machinery manufacturers, particularly tractor producers and companies making mining machinery and vehicles, to Afghanistan.
The MoCI said the second Belarus International Industrial Exhibition was held with the participation of around 500 companies from various countries and attracted visitors from several European and Asian countries.
hz/sa
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