Qatar Hosts 2Nd Uveitis Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Second Qatar Uveitis Conference, organized by the Qatar Ophthalmology Society in collaboration with the Middle East Africa Uveitis Society (MEUS) and the Middle East Africa Council of Ophthalmology (MEACO), emphasized the importance of promoting the World Uveitis Day initiative. The first global celebration of World Uveitis Day was held on April 10 through Qatari-Saudi collaboration and with international support and cooperation, with the aim of raising global awareness of uveitis and promoting early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and patient care.

The conference, which brought together leading ophthalmologists, experts and specialists from Qatar, the region and around the world, discussed the latest developments in the diagnosis, treatment and surgical management of uveitis, as well as a range of important clinical topics, including infectious uveitis, systemic associations of different forms of uveitis and modern therapeutic strategies, including biologic therapies and targeted ocular treatments, in addition to surgical challenges and ocular surface diseases.

The conference also provided an important scientific platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening communication among specialists, particularly as uveitis is an inflammatory eye disease that can affect vision in both children and adults and may lead to visual complications if diagnosis or treatment is delayed.

Chair of the Conference and a member of the Founding Committee of World Uveitis Day Dr. Zamzam Al Baker emphasized the importance of hosting this specialized conference in Qatar, noting that conferences dedicated specifically to uveitis remain limited in the Arab world compared with Europe and North America.

She also highlighted the development of uveitis awareness efforts in Qatar, culminating in participation in the establishment of the World Uveitis Day initiative.

For his part, President of the Qatar Ophthalmology Society Dr. Faisal Naqdan emphasized the importance of bringing together experts and specialists in the field to exchange expertise and advance approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of uveitis, thereby contributing to improved comprehensive care for patients. He also reaffirmed the Society's support for scientific activities and conferences that contribute to the development of ophthalmology and the advancement of eye health in Qatar.

Uveitis Conference Qatar