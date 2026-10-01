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Weekly Real Estate Trading Exceeds Qr583mn


2026-10-01 02:08:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice through sales contracts between September 20 and 24 totaled QR516,362,618. The total value of sales for residential units during the same period amounted to QR66,738,529, bringing the week's total real estate trading volume to QR583.101mn.

The Department's weekly bulletin indicated that the traded properties included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, a service building, commercial buildings, and residential units.

Sales transactions were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, as well as in Lusail 69, The Pearl Island, Al Wukair, Al Gharafa, Al Kharayej, and Ghar Thuaileb.

Real estate trading through sales contracts had exceeded QR370mn during the period from September 13 to 17.

Real Estate Ministry of Justice

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Gulf Times

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