Hamad International Airport: Air Algerie Resumes Flights To Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that Air Algerie has resumed scheduled nonstop flights between Doha and Algiers, helping expand travel options and strengthen the airport's global air connectivity network.

In a post on its X account, HIA said the arrival of Air Algerie's flight in Doha would enhance global connectivity, noting that the nonstop service provides an additional option for travelers between the two capitals.

It said the addition of Air Algerie brings the total number of partner airlines operating through the airport to 37, including national carrier Qatar Airways, with the network connecting Doha to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The resumption comes after a suspension of around seven months due to weather conditions and air safety considerations in the region. Air Algerie initially launched scheduled nonstop flights to Doha in the summer of 2022 with two weekly services. The route is currently operating three flights a week, with plans to increase capacity to a daily service from Oct. 25 to meet growing demand on the route.

The route marks Air Algerie's 45th international destination. Its resumption supports Hamad International Airport's continued growth as a leading global hub for opportunities and air connectivity, as well as tourism and economic exchange between the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.