Qatar Participates In 126Th Meeting Of GCC Financial, Economic Cooperation Committee
The State of Qatar's delegation was led by HE Minister of of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.
The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the meetings of the GCC Central Banks Governors' Committee, the Customs Union Authority, and the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Departments, and the Gulf Common Market Committee.
The General Secretariat's report on measures taken amidst the current regional and international economic developments was also discussed, in addition to the mechanism for implementing decisions regarding measures to combat harmful practices in international trade.
The meeting also addressed the progress of free trade agreement negotiations between the GCC states and other countries and international blocs, as well as a follow-up on the latest accomplishments toward achieving comprehensive economic unity among the GCC countries.
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