New Mural Unites Farmers, Families, Retailers, And Food Companies In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - 3BL) WASHINGTON, D.C., October 1, 2026 /3BL/ - Fairtrade America, the organization behind the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, the Fairtrade certification, has commissioned a new mural at Two Rivers Public Charter School, 1234 4th St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002, to mark Fairtrade Month this October and celebrate the long-term partnerships that are working to change our global food system.

Created as part of Fairtrade Month's 2026 theme, "The Real Deal," the mural highlights the people and relationships behind the food we enjoy every day: farmers growing food, families making purchasing decisions, retailers connecting products to communities, and businesses investing in responsible supply chains.

For more than 30 years, Fairtrade has worked hand in hand with farmers to help eradicate poverty and create more equitable trade. What began as a grassroots movement has grown into a global network committed to ensuring farmers receive a fair deal for their crops, their labor, and their future. In the last decade, farmers have collectively earned more than $2 billion in Fairtrade Premium.

Mexican-born, D.C.-based artist Salvador Rubio Rivera painted the mural, which features three smallholder farmers.

Dora Atiiga, a cocoa farmer from Ghana Ana Polo Aguilar, a banana farmer from Ecuador Jeminem, a coconut sugar farmer from Indonesia

The piece reflects Rivera's signature focus on everyday experiences and the people who shape them. The artwork is made possible through partnerships with Two Rivers Public Charter School and NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID).

At a time when rising temperatures are threatening agricultural production and global trade systems continue to leave many farmers without enough income to meet their basic needs, the mural serves as a powerful reminder that behind every cup of coffee, chocolate bar, or banana there are real people whose livelihoods depend on fair and transparent trade.

Too often, the well-being of the people who grow our food is treated as less important than the prices paid or profits earned. Despite producing crops that power global supply chains worth billions of dollars, many farmers lack the negotiating power needed to earn a decent living. As a result, millions remain trapped in cycles of poverty while facing increasing climate-related challenges.

Fairtrade farmers are the real deal. Through Fairtrade's democratic model, farmers help develop standards that address workers' rights, gender equity, climate change, child labor prevention, organizational development, and economic opportunity because they understand firsthand the challenges facing their communities and the solutions needed to address them.

A better food system is possible. Trade can create stable livelihoods, strengthen communities, and enable responsible stewardship of natural resources when it is built on greater transparency, equity, and shared responsibility.

Long-term partnerships between farmers, families, retailers, and food companies are essential to making that vision a reality. Fairtrade connects farming communities around the world, helping farmers share knowledge, strengthen their organizations, and access resources through the power of real partnerships. Brands and retailers that choose Fairtrade certification make real commitments to responsible sourcing and help distribute more value throughout supply chains, supporting farmers and workers around the world.

Only by working together can we build a dependable global food system that nourishes us with real food, enables farmers and their lands to thrive, and strengthens the resilience of international supply chains in a rapidly changing climate.

"Bringing people together for a better future is what Fairtrade is all about,” said Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America. "This mural recognizes the real people behind our food. On October 22nd, everyone in the community is invited to celebrate the mural with us and be surrounded by people who contribute meaningfully to both the local and global food systems. Dedicating time and space to think about where our food comes from and how we can bring about the changes needed to make our food and the livelihoods of the people who grow our food more sustainable can help inspire desperately needed progress across some of the most pressing issues we're facing today.”

Fairtrade America is bringing farmers, families, retailers, and food companies together this October to celebrate those partnerships and demonstrate how all people can contribute to a fairer food system.

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Editor's Notes

The following people are available for interviews. Contact Fairtrade America for scheduling. Dora Atiiga, a cocoa farmer from Ghana Ana Polo Aguilar, a banana farmer from Ecuador Jeminem, a coconut sugar farmer from Indonesia Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America Maura Brophy, President, NoMa BID McKenzie Baecker, Principal, 4th Street Elementary Campus Megan DeRitter, Principal, Young Elementary Campus Belicia Reaves, Executive Director, Two Rivers Public Charter School Salvador Rubio Rivera, artist Fairtrade certified food brands in attendance will include Ben & Jerry's, Equal Exchange, Feastables, Grace Farms Tea & Coffee, Hu, and Rockin' Cat. A media alert with details about the October 22 mural unveiling event will be disseminated on October 15, 2026.

Quotes from Farmers

“Fairtrade is the most life-impacting partner for farmers I have ever met. Fairtrade should extend their educational and life-impacting programs to others to help achieve the vision of having a fairer future for all,” Dora Atiiga, Kukuom District Cooperative Cocoa Farmers & Marketing Union, Ghana.

“I am constantly participating in capacity-building opportunities to learn how I can improve and support my household economy and my community. I know that Fairtrade can provide me with the tools and knowledge I need to collaborate better,” Ana Polo Aguilar, Asociación de Pequeños Productores el Guabo, Ecuador.

"With Fairtrade, we can be prepared for basic and new needs," said Jeminem, Koperasi Karya Manis Sejahtera, Indonesia. "It has helped us get basic equipment, health care funds, and grants. And in past years, we've run many programs that have benefitted all the members of the cooperative."

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrad, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Faceboo, Instagra and LinkedI.

About NoMa Business Improvement District

The NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID) is the driving force behind the transformation and vitality of one of D.C.'s most dynamic neighborhoods. The BID is dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of life and economic vitality of the NoMa neighborhood through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and community engagement initiatives. The NoMa BID was created by the Council of the District of Columbia and Mayor in March 2007. The NoMa BID is funded through a special assessment collected from property owners within a 35-block area.

About Two Rivers Public Charter School

Nestled in the fast-growing area near the Union Market District, NoMa, and Gallaudet University, Two Rivers Public Charter School embraces the idea that the community is the classroom. Educators and administrators at Two Rivers Public Charter School strive to nurture a diverse group of students to become lifelong, active participants in their own education, develop a sense of self and community, and become responsible and compassionate members of society. Their strong sense of crew sets them apart, as they live out“We are crew, not passengers,” strengthened by meaningful service to others.

Media Contact

Liz Davis, [email protected] | +1 202-930-4349

Everyone is invited to attend the mural unveiling on