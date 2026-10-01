2025 Fedex Cares Report: Advancing Climate Solutions

MENAFN - 3BL) FedEx team members experience the impacts of climate change firsthand - often facing extreme heat, flood-prone routes, and poor air quality on their daily deliveries. Planting for Good, our global urban greening strategy, helps address these risks head-on with community and nature-based solutions.

With technology and guidance from environmental nonprofits like the Arbor Day Foundation, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and One Tree Planted, FedEx can increasingly use data to pinpoint where trees and healthy green spaces can do the most good. We then mobilize thousands of team member volunteers to bring these projects to life, building stronger neighborhoods and a more resilient delivery network.

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Planting for Good unites FedEx team members, local and global community organizations, and environmental experts to grow greener, healthier communities with purpose. Since 2009, FedEx and our team members have helped plant 5.8 million trees, restore nearly 10,000 acres of habitat, and clear 241 miles of riverbanks across the globe.

This spirit shows up at FedEx planting events around the world. Watch highlights from World Environment Day in Greece, when our team members and their families planted 250 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation to help restore a forest devastated by wildfire. Since 2022, our team members in Greece have added 8,500 trees to bring fire-damaged forests back to life.

Click here to see the team from Greece in action.

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Picture Proof of Planting is our annual photo contest celebrating FedEx team members in action at treeplanting events around the world. In 2025, global team members cast votes to choose five winning photos from over 250 entries - and each winner directed a $10,000 grant to the local nonprofit that made their planting event possible.

2025 Winners

Trees4Trees: Jakarta, Indonesia Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Fundación Tlaloc A.C.: Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico Green Columbus: Columbus, Ohio, USA Nación Verde: Tijuana, Mexico

Click here to read more about all the 2025 winners.

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To accelerate the shift toward cleaner, more inclusive mobility, FedEx and Climate KIC issued their third annual call for entries to the Sustainable Mobility Challenge, which invites European cities to submit bold, climate resilient transportation concepts.

Selected projects receive funding and expert support to execute their visions. The 2025 cohort includes Brașov (Romania), Viseu Dão Lafões (Portugal), The Hague (Netherlands), and Üsküdar, Istanbul (Turkey).

A 2024 Challenge winner in Liverpool, UK is empowering residents to trade their car keys for bike helmets, turning sub-5km car trips into cycling journeys. With FedEx funded green infrastructure, protected bike lanes, green walls, and pollinator plantings are being woven into active travel routes, making cycling safer, streets cooler, and neighborhoods more resilient. The project supports Liverpool's city-wide goal of a tenfold increase in cycle journeys by 2027.

Click here to learn about the 2025 selected projects.

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Learn more about how FedEx is advancing climate solutions in the