Trane Technologies Introduces Residential Cold Climate Heat Pumps Built For Extreme Winter Performance

MENAFN - 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, October 1, 2026 /3BL/ -Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced the launch of advanced residential cold climate heat pumps across its Trane® and American Standard® Heating & Air Conditioning brands: Trane's 20 TruComfortTM Cold Climate Heat Pump with WeatherGuardTM and American Standard's AccuComfortTM Platinum 20 Cold Climate Heat Pump with All Weather®.

The launch marks Trane Technologies' first cold climate heat pumps engineered and manufactured for the residential market, a significant milestone that advances the transition to high-efficiency, all-electric and home comfort. Designed for harsh winter conditions, both systems maintain 100% heating capacity down to 5°F and continue operating in temperatures as low as -20°F, while delivering year-round heating and cooling. These systems are also designed to work in duel-fuel capacity for homes with furnaces.

The new cold climate heat pumps successfully surpassed the performance requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, a rigorous, industry-wide initiative to accelerate the development of heat pumps capable of reliable performance in some of the coldest regions of the United States. The systems were further validated through nearly 18,000 hours of field testing in homes in Minnesota, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, with outdoor temperatures reaching as low as -21°F.

“This launch marks an important step in making residential electrification practical for more homeowners,” said Mark Majocha, President, Residential HVAC, Trane Technologies.“For years, extreme cold has been seen as the limit of what heat pumps could achieve. We are redefining that expectation with innovative heat pump systems designed to deliver the efficiency, intelligence and reliable performance homeowners need to confidently move toward all-electric comfort. We are proud to help expand access to more sustainable homes without compromising comfort or peace of mind.”

Engineered for Cold Climate Performance

Both Trane's TruComfortTM and American Standard's AccuComfortTM systems feature variable speed operation designed to deliver precise, reliable comfort and increased energy efficiency across a wide operating range, including:

Continuous heating operation from -20°F to 66°F Cooling operation across a wide ambient range of 55°F to 115°F Variable speed compressor operation that continually adjusts in increments as fine as 0.1% for precise comfort delivery Advanced airflow algorithms delivering supply air temperatures up to 110°F Reduced reliance on backup electric heat

Connected, Intelligent Home Comfort

Both systems are designed for Link® communicating technology, enabling a fully communicating system that helps optimize performance, enhances homeowner control and integrates seamlessly with Trane and American Standard smart thermostats and indoor air quality solutions. Trane's TruComfortTM and American Standard's AccuComfortTM variable-speed technology continuously adjusts compressor speed to match the home's needs, supporting more precise temperature control, quieter operation and improved energy efficiency.

For dealers, integrated connectivity enables advanced remote diagnostics and improved system visibility. Both units are also zoning capable when paired with Link®-enabled indoor equipment.

Availability

Trane's 20 TruComfortTM and American Standard's AccuComfortTM Variable Speed Platinum 20 Cold Climate Heat Pumps are available this fall. The systems are backed by a limited warranty covering the compressor for up to 12 years and the outdoor coil and parts for up to 10 years with registration.

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About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our residential cold climate heat pump product and service innovations and the anticipated benefits of these innovations. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional Media Images Trane's 20 TruComfortTM Cold Climate Heat Pump with WeatherGuard Trane's new cold climate heat pump showcases innovation designed to deliver reliable comfort and efficiency in extreme winter conditions.