Ask A CVS Pharmacist: Your Top Flu Shot Questions, Answered

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Pharmacy pharmacists answer common flu shot questions, including whether flu, COVID-19 and other recommended vaccines can be given during the same visit.

Flu season is approaching, and September and October are generally ideal times for most people to get vaccinated. CVS Pharmacy pharmacists are answering the flu, COVID-19 and adult vaccine questions patients commonly ask this time of year. Whether you're due for your annual flu shot or wondering if you can receive more than one vaccine during the same visit, here's what our pharmacists want you to know.

Do healthy adults still need a flu shot?

Yes. Flu viruses change over time, and protection from vaccination declines, so an annual flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older - even people who are healthy and rarely get sick.

“Healthy adults can still get seriously ill from the flu, and vaccination remains the best protection for yourself and the people around you,” says Amy Lynn Valentine, PharmD, MBA, CVS Pharmacy.

Can I get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit?

In most cases, yes. People who are eligible and due for both vaccines maybe be able to receive them during the same visit. Getting recommended vaccines together can be a safe and convenient way to stay up to date. Eligibility and availability for vaccines may vary by age, location and current federal and state guidance, so ask your pharmacist to confirm the right timing and options for you when you schedule.

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

September or October is generally the best time for most people to get vaccinated, ideally by the end of October. Because it takes about two weeks for your body to build protection, it's best not to wait until flu is spreading widely in your community. If you miss that window, getting vaccinated later can still help protect you while the flu viruses are circulating.

Can I get more than one vaccine at the same time?

Often, yes. CVS Pharmacy offers a range of adult vaccines, and pharmacists can help determine which recommended vaccines may be administered during the same visit, based on your age, health history, eligibility and current guidance. These may include vaccines for flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles, pneumococcal pneumonia and measles.

What are the side effects of the flu shot, and how long do they last?

Flu shots are made with inactivated viruses or with proteins from the flu virus, so they cannot cause flu illness. Common side effects may include soreness, redness or swelling where the shot was given, as well as headache, fever, nausea, muscle aches or fatigue. These effects may begin soon after vaccination and usually resolve on their own within a few days. Serious allergic reactions are very rare.

What can I expect at my appointment?

CVS Pharmacy makes it easy to schedule an appointment online, book an appointment for up to four family members together, and speak with a pharmacist about which vaccines may make sense for you this season. Walk-in vaccinations may also be available. Availability, eligibility and age restrictions can vary by vaccine and location.

Call to action: Schedule your flu shot - and check which other vaccines you may be due for- at CVS/immunizations or in the CVS Health app.