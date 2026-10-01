At High Point, SFC Marks 20 Years

MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, OAKLAND, Calif., October 1, 2026 /3BL/ - The Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) will mark its 20th anniversary at High Point Market with a special celebration on October 16, bringing together the people and companies that shaped two decades of sustainability leadership in the home furnishings industry.

Hosted by SFC and Cascale, the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale, the invitation-only event will honor SFC's founding members, longtime member companies, board leaders, staff, and industry partners while looking ahead to the next chapter of its work. In 2025, Cascale acquired key assets of SFC, bringing its home furnishings sustainability resources and expertise into a global community of more than 300 consumer goods organizations.

SFC celebrates 20 years of impact: The Sustainable Furnishings Council will mark two decades of advancing sustainability in the home furnishings industry at High Point Market, where the organization began. SFC's legacy moves to a global platform: Following Cascale's 2025 acquisition of key SFC assets, its resources and expertise are now connected to Cascale's global community of more than 300 consumer goods organizations. A new chapter for home furnishings sustainability: Cascale is expanding opportunities for manufacturers, brands, retailers, designers, and other stakeholders to collaborate on climate, materials, chemistry, supply chains, and workers' rights. Celebrating the people behind the progress: The invitation-only event will honor SFC's Founding Members, longtime members, leaders, staff, and partners whose collective efforts shaped two decades of industry action.

“This milestone gives us an opportunity to recognize the people who had the vision to bring the home furnishings industry together around sustainability 20 years ago, as well as the members and partners who carried that work forward,” said Ying McGuire, chief executive officer, Cascale, who will attend the event.“As that legacy moves into a global community, we can build on what SFC created while connecting the home furnishings industry to broader collaboration on climate, materials, chemistry, supply chains, and workers' rights.”

“This anniversary is deeply meaningful because it is a chance to celebrate the people who believed in this work from the very beginning and the community that kept it moving forward,” said Scarlette Tapp, executive director, SFC, Cascale.“SFC was built on the power of bringing people together around a shared purpose. As we enter this next chapter with Cascale, that same spirit of collaboration can reach further, connecting the home furnishings industry to new partners, resources, and opportunities to turn its sustainability ambitions into action.”

“Twenty years is a remarkable milestone, but what matters most is what those 20 years have made possible: a community that continues to challenge the industry to think differently and act with greater purpose,” said Michela O'Connor Abrams, board chair, Sustainable Furnishings Council and Sustainable Furnishings Educational Fund, and founder, MOCA+.“SFC created a space for people across the home furnishings value chain to come together, share ideas, and turn a shared vision into progress. As this work moves forward with Cascale, I'm excited to see that spirit of collaboration reach a broader global community and help shape what comes next.”

Founded in 2006, SFC brought furniture manufacturers, retailers, designers, and advocates together around a shared belief that the home furnishings industry could be a force for environmental good. Over the past two decades, the organization helped bring issues including responsible wood sourcing, sustainable materials, transparency, and supply chain practices into greater focus across the industry.

Through its integration with Cascale, SFC's work now connects to a global network working to advance sustainability across consumer goods value chains. Cascale supports home furnishings companies at different stages of their sustainability journeys through sector-specific resources, pre-competitive collaboration, and tools that help organizations measure performance and identify opportunities for progress.

SFC-derived resources, including the Wood Furniture Scorecard, continue to provide practical support for responsible sourcing. The Scorecard has encouraged furniture retailers to strengthen their wood sourcing policies since 2018, helping advance greater accountability around deforestation risk, biodiversity, and responsible materials.

Cascale's home furnishings work also strengthens connections among designers, manufacturers, brands, retailers, and other stakeholders, supporting more transparent and responsible supply chains, stronger buyer-supplier relationships, and collaborative approaches to industry challenges.