Lenovo Recognized As A World's Top Disability Inclusive Business Reflecting The Global Impact Of Its Disability Advantage Strategy

MENAFN - 3BL) /3BL/ - Recognition follows Lenovo's first Disability Index® submission across all eight Disability Advantage markets, with five markets achieving Advanced-level recognition

Lenovo announced it has been recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business through the Disability Index ®, the world's leading benchmarking tool for measuring and advancing disability inclusion in business. Trusted by more than 70% of the Fortune 100, the Disability Index evaluates how organizations embed accessibility and disability inclusion across key areas of their business. This recognition follows Lenovo's first Disability Index submission across all eight markets participating in its global Disability Advantage strategy, marking an important milestone in the company's journey to build more accessible and inclusive workplaces worldwide.

This year, Lenovo expanded participation from a limited number of markets to include Argentina, Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States, demonstrating the continued evolution of its global disability inclusion strategy. Among those markets, Brazil, India, Japan, Slovakia and the United States achieved Advanced-level recognition, reflecting progress made through locally driven action supported by a consistent global framework.

“Disability inclusion is fundamental to building a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to contribute, grow and innovate,” said Calvin Crosslin, Vice President Chief Inclusion Officer, Lenovo.“The Disability Index recognition reflects the progress we've made in embedding accessibility and inclusion across our business, while reinforcing that creating an inclusive culture is an ongoing journey. Through our Disability Advantage Strategy, we're helping ensure our employees, customers and communities benefit from technology and workplaces designed for everyone.”

Lenovo's Disability Advantage strategy provides a global framework for advancing disability inclusion through local action plans focused on accessibility, awareness, inclusive workplaces and sustainable change. Building on Lenovo's 2020 commitment to The Valuable 500, the strategy brings together global and local teams to strengthen accessibility, promote inclusive hiring practices and foster a culture where all employees can thrive.

Examples of this work are Lenovo's progress in both physical and digital workplace accessibility. Across physical spaces, the real estate teams have used local accessibility audits to drive practical improvements such as automatic doors, lowered badge readers, improved signage and elevator installation. In the digital workplace, Lenovo has also improved access to key employee information through accessibility enhancements to its HR Knowledge Base. Together, these actions show how Lenovo is embedding disability inclusion into everyday employee experiences.

While the Disability Index recognizes workplace inclusion, Lenovo's commitment extends beyond its workforce. Through initiatives such as the Inclusive Product Design Office, Lenovo is also working to ensure its products and solutions reflect the diversity of the people who use them, leading to technology that is really for all.

You can learn more about Lenovo's accessible innovations and inclusive workplace in Lenovo's FY 2025/26 Environment, Social and Governance Report.

About the Disability Index

The Disability Index® is the leading benchmarking tool for advancing disability inclusion in business worldwide. Trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for progress through data-driven actions and outcomes.

An initiative of Disability:IN, participation is open to companies operating in countries around the globe. Learn more at DisabilityIN.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Together with the world's leading companies, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact. Are You IN?​

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.