Entergy New Orleans And Rebuilding Together New Orleans Launch Power Up Homes To Help Customers Save Energy

MENAFN - 3BL) Entergy New Orleans and Rebuilding Together New Orleans (RTNO) announced the launch of Power Up Homes, a pilot program designed to help New Orleans households reduce energy costs through critical home repairs and energy-efficiency improvements.

Supported by a $100,000 investment from The Entergy Charitable Foundation, the program closes the gap for low-income homeowners who are not eligible for existing energy efficiency programs due to the poor conditions of their homes. Through the program eligible homeowners receive critical repairs and upgrades that will enable them to also benefit from Energy Smart and other energy-efficiency programs.

“Power Up Homes allows us to address the underlying issues that can contribute to high energy costs while helping customers make their homes safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO at Entergy New Orleans.“This partnership builds on the work we already do through Energy Smart by bringing energy-efficiency improvements directly into homes that need them most.”

Work is underway on two New Orleans homes, one on Saratoga Street and another on First Street. Both homes were identified through RTNO's weatherization pipeline as households experiencing high energy use associated with aging or failing home systems.

“Power Up Homes pairs critical repairs like HVAC and water heater replacements with resilient home repairs that help families weather rising utility costs and extreme weather,” said William Stoudt, executive director of Rebuilding Together. “The name reflects the program's purpose: power homes more efficiently, and power up the families and neighborhoods that depend on them.”

In addition to energy efficiency upgrades, homeowners will also be offered access to a suite of services and programs provided by United Way of Southeast Louisiana's J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center including EITC/VITA, matched savings accounts, budgeting, asset creation and credit repair all with a goal of placing families on the path to economic stability.

Upgrading aging home systems

At the Saratoga Street home, crews are replacing an over 20-year-old air-conditioning system and water heater. The work also includes attic insulation, duct sealing, installing a programmable thermostat and electrical safety improvements.

The existing HVAC system is being replaced with a new 19 SEER high-efficiency system. A new high-efficiency gas water heater also will be installed, along with improvements to ventilation and exhaust systems.

“I am so grateful for this program because my bill was really high,” said Power Up Homes participant.“I am so happy that I was able to get the much-needed upgrades and repairs to my home to make it more energy efficient and will help lower my bills.”

At the home on First Street, the project includes a new 19 SEER HVAC system, a high-efficiency water heater and replacement of a non-functioning attic ventilation system. Flooring improvements also are being made in two bedrooms where the existing subfloor was uninsulated.

These improvements will help the homes operate more efficiently while replacing aging or failing equipment.

Helping customers save energy

Replacing aging HVAC and water-heating equipment can make a meaningful difference in household energy use and costs. Cooling and water heating can account for 45-65% of a typical New Orleans household's electric bill, particularly in older homes with inefficient equipment and limited insulation.

The 19 SEER HVAC systems installed through Power Up Homes can reduce cooling costs by approximately 35% to 55% compared with 15- to 20-year-old systems operating at 8 to 10 SEER, depending on the existing equipment's condition.

Water-heating upgrades can also deliver significant savings. Older tank water heaters typically have an efficiency factor of 0.55 to 0.60, while high-efficiency models can reduce water-heating costs by approximately 60% to 70%. ENERGY STAR estimates that a family of four can save several hundred dollars annually by upgrading.

For households receiving both upgrades, the combined improvements could result in several hundred dollars in potential annual utility savings. Attic insulation, duct sealing and programmable thermostats can further reduce energy use and improve equipment performance. Beyond energy savings, these improvements can enhance home comfort, reduce strain on major systems and help extend the life of new equipment.

Powering homes for the future

Power Up Homes also provides a pathway for participating households to access additional energy-efficiency resources through Entergy's Energy Smart program. Together, the initiatives can help customers address immediate home needs while identifying additional ways to improve efficiency and manage energy costs.

Through Power Up Homes, Entergy New Orleans and RTNO are demonstrating how targeted home improvements can address aging equipment, improve efficiency and help customers get more from the energy they use. The pilot program reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers use energy more efficiently while investing in the communities we serve.