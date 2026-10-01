Comcast And Philadelphia 76Ers Launch Community Resource Center At North10, Philadelphia To Expand Digital Skills And Job Training Opportunities

Comcast, the Philadelphia 76ers and North10, Philadelphia have opened a community resource center at 3890 North 10th Street with free high-speed Xfinity WiFi, new technology and workforce development programs. The hub was enhanced through more than $150,000 in facility upgrades, technology investments and programming support, with an additional $20,000 in programmatic support announced today. The project is part of Comcast's commitment to advancing digital opportunity, which includes nearly $3 billion invested in Pennsylvania over the past three years.

Partnership Provides Free Community WiFi Access, Facility, Technology and Career Training Resources to North Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

Comcast, the Philadelphia 76ers, and North10, Philadelphia today unveiled a new community resource center at North10 where residents can access free high-speed Xfinity WiFi, technology resources and workforce development programs designed to build digital skills and advance careers opportunities.

Located at 3890 North 10th Street, the new community hub was enhanced through more than $150,000 in facility upgrades, technology investments, and programming support from Comcast and the Philadelphia 76ers. Today, the organizations also announced an additional $20,000 in programmatic support. The new community hub includes:

Free high-speed Xfinity WiFi access, delivering fast, reliable connectivity Enhanced community gathering and classroom spaces, including digital displays New desktop computers for digital learning and job-readiness programs Laptop cart and laptops for training and flexible learning Upgraded audiovisual equipment

“Strong communities are built when organizations come together to create opportunity,” said Dan Bonelli, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast.“This space reflects the shared commitment from Comcast, the Philadelphia 76ers and North10, Philadelphia to expand access to the connectivity, skills, and resources that Philadelphians need to thrive – for generations to come.”

“Through our partnership with Comcast, we are investing in the next generation by helping youth and their families access educational resources, career development opportunities, and support systems at places like North10, Philadelphia. Our passion for Philadelphia goes well beyond the buzzer,” said Mike Goings, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Fan Development, Philadelphia 76ers.“Together, we are empowering students to reach their full potential, using the lessons learned through sports to build confidence, character, and success in the classroom, at home, and throughout their lives.”

“This investment is not just about technology; it's about creating a welcoming environment where residents can build their skills, prepare for careers, and access the resources they need to succeed,” said Josh Klaris, Executive Director, North10, Philadelphia.“We are grateful to Comcast and the Philadelphia 76ers for investing in our community and helping us expand opportunities for the people we serve.”

The new community space is part of Comcast's longstanding commitment to advancing digital opportunity. Over the past three years, we've invested nearly $3 billion in Pennsylvania to expand connectivity, advance next-generation technology, and bring greater access and opportunity to communities across the region.

North10, Philadelphia supports families across North Philadelphia through programs focused on housing stability, education, workforce development, wellness and community engagement. Backed by the H. Chase Lenfest Foundation, North10, Philadelphia is committed to helping residents build skills, access opportunity, and thrive. Learn more at north10phl.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.

About The Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 55 playoff appearances over 77 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.