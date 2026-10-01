Kate Spade New York Becomes Inaugural Donor To The Irina Foundation At Its Fifth Annual Global Summit On Women's Mental Health

MENAFN - 3BL) The Summit convened leading voices across mental health advocacy, culture and entertainment for a day focused on Gen Z women, sparking connection, community, and a founding contribution as inaugural donor to The Irina Foundation, the new initiative by Accent Aigu Entertainment and the creative team behind Heated Rivalry.

NEW YORK, October 1, 2026 /3BL/ - Today, Kate Spade New York hosted its fifth annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health at The Shed in New York City, gathering leaders across advocacy, impact, culture and entertainment to explore the intersection of women's mental health and empowerment, with a focus this year on Gen Z women.

The Summit deepened Kate Spade New York's decade-long commitment to women's mental health and empowerment, uniting organizations, brands and cultural voices to turn conversation into action. With this year's focus on Gen Z women, a generation that connects deeply through storytelling, Kate Spade New York announced its inaugural donation to The Irina Foundation, a new initiative of Accent Aigu Entertainment (AAE), and founded by Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady, the creative team behind the critically acclaimed global hit series Heated Rivalry, based on author Rachel Reid's New York Times bestselling novels, whose story of belonging has resonated deeply with audiences, including young women.

The Irina Foundation champions inclusivity and mental well-being by connecting people through organized sports and arts programs that foster belonging and opportunity, with a focus on LGBTQIA2S+ and underserved communities.

“Kate Spade New York has been an incredible partner, and we're deeply grateful to have them as a foundation supporter and the inaugural donor of The Irina Foundation,” said Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady, Co-Founders of The Irina Foundation and Accent Aigu Entertainment.“When we started building the Foundation, we wanted to work with people who have proven track records in this space. Given Kate Spade New York's decade-plus commitment to mental health, this Summit felt like the right space and the right moment to introduce the Foundation to a community that shares our commitment to inclusivity, allyship, and amplifying underrepresented voices.”

Grounded in a research-backed approach, Kate Spade New York is rooted in the belief that viewing mental health as a priority is foundational to a woman's empowerment, and to her ability to access authentic voice, choice and power. Kate Spade New York continues to partner with organizations that share its commitment to advancing mental health. This year's Summit partners included Adyen, Spotify and Pinterest, which participated in Summit events and panel discussions; and lululemon, which brought its leadership in movement and mental health to the Summit, leading a panel and hosting the closing reception. Together, these partnerships reflect the brand's belief that sparking the power of connection creates impact far beyond the Summit itself. As inaugural donor to The Irina Foundation, Kate Spade New York was also instrumental in bringing on likeminded partners in support of The Irina Foundation, including Harry's, which joined as an early contributor and brings more than a decade of experience championing men's mental health.

"As we mark the fifth year of our Global Summit on Women's Mental Health, we're focused on the unique pressures facing Gen Z women, and gathering leaders to discuss solutions that meet young women where they are," said Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Social Impact at Kate Spade New York. "For more than a decade, Kate Spade New York has been a Social Impact leader focused on the intersection of women and girls' mental health because we believe good mental health is foundational to long term empowerment and women unlocking their authentic voice, choice and power. The brand's work has always been community-centric and partnered with a wide variety of culture shaping leaders. Partnering with the team behind Heated Rivalry around our shared commitment and taking action to support mental health is how we meet the next generation where they already are. That's the power of collective action."

2026 SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS:

Authentically Ourselves: Resilience, Belonging and Community: The Summit featured a cultural conversation in partnership with The Irina Foundation and the team behind Heated Rivalry bringing together the show's creative voices and cast to explore authenticity, resilience and belonging. The panel discussion included Jacob Tierney (Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Accent Aigu Entertainment; co-founder of The Irina Foundation and the creator, writer, director and executive producer of Heated Rivalry ), Brendan Brady (CEO and co-founder of Accent Aigu Entertainment, co-founder of The Irina Foundation and executive producer of Heated Rivalry ), Jayme Alter Wilson (President of Accent Aigu Entertainment and executive producer of Heated Rivalry), Rachel Reid (Bestselling Author the Game Changers book series) joined by Heated Rivalry cast members Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, and Christina Chang. The panel discussion was moderated by Emily Kaplan (Lead ESPN NHL Insider & Reporter).

Bloom and Be Seen: Online and Offline: A conversation featuring Antonia Gentry (Actress,“Ginny & Georgia” & Mental Health Advocate), Dr. Kristine Gloria (Chief Operating Officer, Young Futures), Chloe Wix (Vice President, GTM and Innovation, Pinterest), Sophie Beren (Founder and CEO, The Conversationalist), and moderated by Chrissy Rutherford (Founder of FWDJOY).

Planting Seeds for Economic Wellness: Hilary Milnes (Executive Editor, Vogue Business) joined Vivian Tu (CEO and Founder of Your Rich BFF and Ask Dolly) for a conversation on Economic Wellness.

Cultivating Self Confidence from the Inside Out: A fashion-forward conversation with Shudufhadzo (Shudu) Musida (Author, Advocate, Host, and UNFPA Global Champion for Women and Girls), April Lockhart (Founder, Disabled&, Contributing Fashion Editor, Forbes 30 Under 30), Maggie Hureau (Head of Social Impact, Mammoth Brands) and Christie Xie (Creator, YouTube) on the power of self-confidence and the importance of cultivating it from within, moderated by Norette Turimuci (Global Women's Empowerment Advocate Advisory Council, Global Fund for Women's Mental Health).

The DUOs: Movement and Mental Health: Included a conversation with Anna Haddad (Founder, OneYogaHouse), Dr. Scott Lyons (Clinical Psychologist, Osteopath Mind-Body Medicine Practitioner), Dr. Jay Barnett (Mental Health & Family Therapist) with Anne Wintroub (Global Head of Social Impact & Engagement at lululemon).

The DUOs: Music, Arts and Mental Health: Included a conversation with Tracie Jade (Executive Director, Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation), Courtney Knowles (Senior Media Advisor, JED Foundation) and Lauren Siegal Wurgaft (Global Head of Social Impact and Employee Wellbeing, Spotify).

Personal style extended off the stage and into fashion with Kate Spade New York's Fall 2026 collection woven throughout the day. The brand's hero Duo Mini Shoulder Bag was spotted on talent including Antonia Gentry (Actress,“Ginny & Georgia” & Mental Health Advocate) adding a signature style moment to the day.

PRESS MATERIALS

BFA Event & Talent Images:

BFA Photographer: Jason Lowrie/BFA

BFA Editor: Nicholas Hunt/BFA

About Kate Spade New York:

Since 1993, Kate Spade New York has believed that style is a language of optimism, with the power to spark joy that spreads. Today, we're creating a world that feels uplifting, where luxury and warmth coexist. Our handbags, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more are classics with a twist, balancing craft with a playful spirit through thoughtful function, intentional color, and unexpected details-they're pieces made to live with easily and love endlessly. In everything we create, we ignite a spark, turning the everyday into something more beautiful. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

About Accent Aigu Entertainment:

Accent Aigu Entertainment (AAE) is a media and entertainment company founded by Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady. Since its inception, AAE has focused on developing, producing and redefining premium scripted content for global audiences. AAE's current slate includes the critically acclaimed global hit series Heated Rivalry, which premiered in November 2025 and is currently in production on its second season. The series has garnered a Peabody Award, a Television Academy Honours Award, and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New Television Series. Heated Rivalry received 18 Canadian Screen Award nominations, winning in all categories nominated including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, and Best Direction, and setting a record for the most wins by a series in a single year.