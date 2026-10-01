Tork Helps Break Down Hygiene Barriers In Public Restrooms Through Better Hygiene For All

MENAFN - 3BL) PHILADELPHIA, October 1, 2026 /3BL/ – Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, announced the next phase of its Better Hygiene for All initiative, a global effort to help improve public restrooms by identifying and addressing barriers that can prevent people from meeting their hygiene needs.

As part of this effort, Tork is creating more ways to listen, learn and support action through:

An inclusive hygiene resource hub, which gives facility managers practical guidance, data, tools and real-world examples to help deliver public restrooms that meet the hygiene needs of as many people as possible. The hub also invites restroom users to share their experiences to help inform future improvements. A Global Expert Network for Better Hygiene for All, a forum that brings together like-minded leaders in facility management, architecture, advocacy and hygiene to work collectively and share insights to improve public restrooms worldwide.

Barriers to hygiene in public restrooms are more common than many facility operators realize and go far beyond visible cleanliness alone. A barrier to hygiene can arise when there is a mismatch between a person's abilities, needs or circumstances and the restroom environment – from harsh soaps that affect skin sensitivities, to noisy air dryers that overwhelm people with auditory or neuro sensitivities, to dispensers that are difficult to use for people with limited hand mobility. More than half of people face hygiene barriers in public restrooms, and only one in five public restrooms meet basic cleanliness expectations. As a result, people may spend less time in a venue, leave earlier or avoid returning altogether.

Through its multi-year journey to advance inclusive hygiene, Tork is working to help create restroom environments that consider the full range of barriers and meet the hygiene needs of as many people as possible. Recently, the brand debuted the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene – a North America based expert network that is now expanding globally with the Global Expert Network launch – and the Inclusive Hygiene Playbook, a research-backed guide teaching facility managers how to address the most common hygiene barriers in public restrooms.

“Inclusive hygiene in public restrooms starts with understanding what people need to feel safe, comfortable, and cared for,” said Amy Bellcourt, VP Corporate Communications, Professional Hygiene, Essity.“Through this journey, we've listened closely to people who have shared their experiences and feedback on barriers to hygiene in public restrooms, and to facility managers who are in search of better guidance and practical tools to support their daily operations. Better Hygiene for All brings those voices, tools and examples together to help drive meaningful progress.”

This summer, Tork brought Better Hygiene for All to life through two real-world efforts designed to support better restroom experiences in high-traffic settings in North America.

Tork served as the official professional hygiene provider for Philly250 Hospitality Hubs and hydration stations along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in June and July. Tork provided easy-to-use, high-capacity hygiene solutions, along with hygiene expertise, handwashing education and staff training to support a more comfortable and welcoming experience for 164,000 visitors over a five-week period. Guests were also invited to share live restroom feedback through QR codes, reinforcing the value of clean, reliable restroom access at public events, with visitors praising the cleanliness of the facilities and the convenience they provided at busy gatherings. At Lincoln Financial Field, Tork collaborated with the Eagles Autism Foundation community and completed restroom upgrades near the stadium's sensory room in May. Informed by the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene, the upgrades include easy-to-use Tork hygiene solutions – including [CR1.1]Tork PeakServe® Continuous (TM) hand towels, Everwipe® by Tork disinfectant wipes, and Tork Constant Air Freshener – adult changing tables, enhanced privacy and sensory-conscious lighting and sound design. The improvements are designed to help more fans and guests feel welcomed, comfortable and confident as they attend games and events.“It's really important to have accessible spaces in all areas, so opening a bathroom that has some additional features is huge,” said Stephanie Stricker, a member of the Eagles Autism Foundation community and parent of children on the autism spectrum.“We definitely need this everywhere – especially in an airport, or in other stadiums around the world. It just takes all the stress away of worrying about what comes next.”

Together, these efforts show how practical hygiene improvements can help more people comfortably participate in shared public experiences.

Join the movement

Tork is inviting facility managers, cleaning professionals, advocates, experts and restroom users to help shape the future of public restrooms by joining the Better Hygiene for All movement.

Learn more about the inclusive hygiene resource hub and Global Expert Network for Better Hygiene for All

Share your experience on the state of public restrooms,

For leaders in the cleaning industry:For users of public restrooms that what to drive change:

Follow Tork on social media across LinkedIn, X and Facebook to stay up to date on the Better Hygiene for All movement.