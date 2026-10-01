Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College Concludes Exercise For 22Nd Batch Of Cadets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College concluded the exercise for the 22nd batch of cadets, conducted in cooperation with the main branches of the Armed Forces and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), under the patronage and in the presence of HE Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai.

The exercise aims to enhance the candidates' readiness for internal security operations and combat in built-up areas, equip them with the skills necessary to operate within joint forces, and prepare them to support internal security forces across various situations and missions.During the final day of the exercise, scenarios were executed in several stages, including: an air strike on enemy observation posts, riot control, amphibious landing, airborne operations, and combat in built-up areas.

HE the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces honored the supporting forces.The conclusion of the exercise was attended by Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Major General Mohammed Misfer Al Shahwani, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education Major General (Pilot) Salem Abdullah Al Dosari, and a number of senior officers from the Qatari Armed Forces and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).