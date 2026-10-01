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'All Types Of Weapons' On Agenda If Russia's Kaliningrad Attacked: Putin

'All Types Of Weapons' On Agenda If Russia's Kaliningrad Attacked: Putin


2026-10-01 02:07:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: Russia would consider using "all types of weapons" if its exclave of Kaliningrad was attacked, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, while insisting that Moscow had "no intention of attacking anyone".

"If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation... then, of course, the question of the Russian Federation deploying all types of weapons at our country's disposal will inevitably and immediately be on the agenda. This is inevitable," Putin said at the annual Valday forum.

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The Peninsula

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