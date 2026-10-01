Qatar Face Saudi Arabia In Gulf Cup Semis After Draw With UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar and the UAE played out a 1-1 draw at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Wednesday, with the UAE finishing top of Group B in the Gulf Cup.

Almoez Ali put Qatar ahead in the 33rd minute before Ali Saleh equalised in first-half added time.

Both teams finished on seven points, with the UAE edging Qatar on goal difference.

Qatar will meet Group A toppers and hosts Saudi Arabia in Saturday's semi-final, while the UAE will face Oman. The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Having already secured their semi-final places, both teams made changes, with Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui resting Akram Afif.

The UAE applied early pressure, with Luan Pereira heading over the bar from Fabio Lima's set-piece before Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada denied Lima from another free-kick.

With the UAE in the ascendancy, Qatar struggled to find its rhythm and Jassim Gaber was booked for a foul on Lima. The Asian champions, however, began to enjoy spells of possession as the half progressed, particularly before the cooling break.

Qatar broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Gaber sent a curling cross into the box and Almoez slid in to finish.

Pereira fired wide from outside the box as the UAE responded. The Emiratis then levelled through Saleh, who slotted the ball into the left corner from just outside the box after Abdulaziz Hatem failed to clear a cross, with his header falling into Saleh's path.

The UAE started the second half confidently, threatening the Qatar defence with repeated attacks. UAE coach Zlatko Dalic made a double substitution before the hour mark, sending on Bruno Oliveira and Guilherme Bala for Harib Suhail and Lima.

Abunada was impressive as he thwarted several UAE attacks, including a diving save from a threatening effort by Bala.

Lopetegui made one substitution after half-time, bringing on Boualem Khoukhi for Pedro Miguel.

Khoukhi headed well over the bar in a rare Qatar attempt in the second half as the Asian champions survived late pressure from the UAE to earn a draw and finish second in Group B.

Meanwhile, Yemen registered a 5-2 consolation victory over Bahrain in the other Group B match to finish third.

Bahrain, who started the tournament as defending champions, took a seventh-minute lead through Ali Humood Al Dosari.

Yemen responded strongly, with Nasser Mohammedoh (18'), Abdulwasea Al Matari (31'), Rami Al-Wasmani (40') and Adel Abbas Qasem (44') putting them 4-1 ahead at half-time.

Ali Madan (67') pulled one back for Bahrain before Al-Wasmani scored his second to seal a convincing victory for Yemen.