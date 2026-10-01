Hot Weather Conditions, Strong Winds Expected Over The Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hot weather is expected across Qatar from Thursday to Saturday, with temperatures reaching 39°C on Thursday and Friday before easing slightly to 38°C on Saturday.

According to the Qatar Meteorology Department's weekend forecast, today's weather is expected to be hot during the day, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds ranging from 5 to 15 knots and gusting to 26 knots in some areas.

On Friday, hazy to misty conditions are expected in some areas in the early morning, followed by hot weather and a chance of local clouds.

Winds will be variable at first before shifting between southeasterly and northeasterly, reaching 5 to 15 knots and gusting to 22 knots. Strong winds and high seas are expected offshore.

Saturday will also see haze in some areas early in the day, followed by hot conditions and a chance of local cloud formation. Winds will be mainly southeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, with gusts reaching 22 knots in some areas.

Sea levels over the weekend will range from 2 to 6 feet rising occasionally to 8 feet.