Minister Of Interior Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Second Batch Of Second-Line Leadership Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended on Thursday the graduation ceremony of 22 officers of the second batch of the second-line leadership program at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior.

During the ceremony, His Excellency handed out certificates to the graduates in the presence of several leaders and heads of the country's security and military agencies.