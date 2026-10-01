Qatar Participates In Joint GCC Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting With IMF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the joint meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with HE Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held today in Manama.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, and HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank.

The meeting discussed a number of financial and economic issues, most notably the economic outlook for the GCC countries and policy priorities amid the geopolitical developments and disruptions in the region, as well as the challenges they pose to Gulf economies.