Qatar Museums Unveils October 2026 Public Programme

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has released its October 2026 public programme, featuring a new photography exhibition, talks, workshops, creative courses, storytelling sessions, book clubs, and family activities across its museums and creative hubs.

The programme includes activities for children, teenagers, adults and families. Highlights include the opening of The Language of Athar photography exhibition at Bayt Al Wakrah, a week-long exploration of wool as a design material by Liwan Design Studios and Labs, new QC Talks, and a series of workshops inspired by the Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art.

As part of Qatar Museums' Fall/Winter season, QC Talks continues into October with collaborative talks. One brings together Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the Painting and Printmaking programme (Department of Fine Arts) at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), and another is a collaboration between Lusail Museum and Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q). Together, the talks invite audiences to meet artists and cultural practitioners and explore the ideas driving contemporary creative practice in Qatar.

Painting“Like a Man”: Orientalism and Women Artists in the Late Ottoman Empire

20 October | 5:30 PM – 7 PM | Faculty Conference Room, Georgetown University Qatar (English)

Dr Gizem Tongo (Lusail Museum and University of Oxford) examines the career of Mihri, the Istanbul-born, Paris-trained portraitist who helped found the Academy of Fine Arts for Women in Istanbul in 1914. Dr Tongo explores how women artists navigated, confronted and at times transformed the hierarchies that shaped their practice.

Register here.

Fanoon Artist Talks: Shuddhabrata Sengupta (Ages 15+)

27 October | 3 PM | Makan Auditorium, Mathaf (English)

The talk features Shuddhabrata Sengupta of Raqs Media Collective, who will discuss collective knowledge production.

Register here.

The National Museum of Qatar will host a range of programmes including family activities, discussions, guided tours, library sessions and interactive experiences covering Qatar's heritage, maritime history, traditional dress and cultural practices.

Navigating the Seas of Qatar

10 and 24 October | 12–1:30 PM (English), 2:30–4 PM (Arabic)

Families with children aged 8+ can discover how sailors, pearl divers and traders navigated the Arabian Gulf before modern technology, learning about traditional dhows, navigation tools such as the kamal and compass, and the maritime routes that shaped Qatar's history.

For bookings and enquiries: [email protected].

Old School Dress-Up

12 and 19 October | 11 AM–12 PM | Gallery 2 Programme Area (Arabic and English)

A drop-in activity for children aged 3+ inspired by dress-up sticker sheets. Participants will decorate character templates using stickers featuring traditional Qatari clothing, exploring different garments and styles worn in Qatar.

Free and no registration required.

Discussion Session: Qatari Coffee and Hospitality

12 October | 12–1 PM | Mohammed Jassim Al Khulaifi Library (Arabic)

Held to mark International Coffee Day, this session will discuss Qatari hospitality and the cultural significance of Arabic coffee, using the book Al-Dallah to examine popular memory and intangible heritage.

Lost at Sea: An Immersive Maritime Navigation

31 October | 10 AM–12 PM | AI Digital Centre (English)

Teens aged 13–16 can step into the shoes of a maritime navigation crew facing unpredictable open waters. The immersive simulation will look at how people have navigated the sea using celestial observation, environmental awareness, cultural knowledge and modern digital systems.

Register here.

Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar invites audiences to save the date for a new exhibition presenting photographic works developed during its five-month residency programme.

As the Image Unfolds – The Language of Athar

31 October – 15 December | Bayt Al Wakrah, Souq Al Wakra

Saturday–Thursday, 9 AM – 7 PM | Friday, 1:30 PM – 7 PM

Rooted in the concept of athar, an Arabic word meaning traces and imprints, the exhibition presents works by residents Mohammed Fakhroo, Ghada Al Mawlawi and Raja Aderdor, each engaging with athar as both metaphor and methodology to trace personal, cultural and visual imprints. Developed through research, experimentation and critical exchange in studios at Bayt Al Wakrah, the projects were shaped with mentors Ghayyan Al Amine, Maria Ovsyannikova and Khalifa Al Obaidly. Mark your calendars.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art's October programme centres on drawing, portraiture, calligraphy, experimental art-making and storytelling, alongside the continuation of the Fanoon Artist Talks series.

Art Lessons with Ismail Azzam (Adults 18+)

Every Sunday and Tuesday | 4 PM – 6 PM (English and Arabic)

Participants will learn portraiture techniques using pencil, charcoal and paint in a stimulating setting for developing artistic talent, sharing experiences and engaging in artistic discussion.

Register here.

Essa Fakhroo Calligraphy (Ages 16+)

5, 6, 11 & 12 October | 4 PM – 5:30 PM (Arabic)

A structured course introducing Arabic calligraphy step by step, from basic tools and strokes to individual letters in the Diwani script, connected words and short phrases, and finally a simple calligraphy composition.

Register here.

Drawtastic (Ages 15+)

10 & 24 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (Arabic and English)

An open drawing session for all ages over 15, with no limitations or guidelines, just a model to draw or paint in any medium or style.

Register here.

Action Model Drawing (Ages 15+)

14 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (Arabic and English)

An expressive drawing experience exploring contemporary model drawing by combining observation and action.

Register here.

Mirror Portrait (Ages 15+)

28 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (Arabic and English)

Participants will explore self-portraiture through direct observation using a mirror, studying facial features and expressions to create accurate or expressive portraits while building observation skills and confidence in drawing.

Register here.

Story Time: Mulhim: A Journey to Baghdad's Golden Age (Ages 6–12)

31 October | 3:30 PM – 5 PM (Arabic)

A storytelling performance following a child on a journey to Baghdad, where he meets the scholar Al-Khwarizmi and discovers the wonders of the Islamic Golden Age, encouraging curiosity, creativity and innovation.

Register here.

Before the Word (Adults 18+)

31 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (English)

An experimental art workshop that sets aside rules and perfection, using spontaneous mark-making, movement and creative exercises to let instinct lead. No drawing skills are needed.

Register here.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) presents an October programme spanning calligraphy, geometry, printmaking, design, storytelling, film and literature, including a series of workshops inspired by the Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion exhibition.

Story Time: Ibn Sina (Ages 3–8)

3 October | 11 AM – 12 PM | MIA Library (English and Arabic)

MIA Library's monthly story time and colouring session for young children, held on the first Saturday of every month, this time focusing on Ibn Sina.

Register here.

Nasta'liq Beginners (Children and Youth)

3, 10 & 17 October | 11 AM – 1 PM (English and Arabic)

An introduction to Nasta'liq, the script developed in Iran and admired for its clarity and the precise proportions of its letters.

Register here.

Diwani Intermediate (Women)

4–6 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (English and Arabic)

A course in Diwani, the script created by the Ottomans and named after the sultan's chancery, valued for its soft, flexible and flowing forms.

Register here.

Design Your Own Uzbek Robe

4–5 October | 3:30 PM – 6 PM (Arabic)

Following a guided tour of the robes section of the Uzbekistan exhibition, participants will design their own miniature robe using colours, patterns and symbols inspired by Uzbek culture, then present their design and inspiration.

Register here.

Geometry for Teens

10 October | 11 AM – 1 PM (English)

An introduction to the origins of geometry in the Islamic world, where participants learn the basics of a geometric star, develop it into a pattern and colour it using different mediums.

Register here.

Family Day: Young Muslim Scholars

10 October | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM (English and Arabic)

A family activity inviting younger visitors to discover the scholars of the Islamic world through the museum's collection. No registration required.

Linocut Printmaking: Heritage in Motion

11–14 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (English and Arabic)

Across four sessions, participants will carve and print their own linocut compositions inspired by the floral and geometric designs of the Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion exhibition, working with negative and positive space.

Register here.

Flowers of the Past

12–13 October | 2 PM – 6 PM (English)

Following a mini gallery tour of pots and vases, young artists will draw and paint their own vase on cardboard and fill it with plants and flowers from MIA Park.

Register here.

Film Club: The Desert of Forbidden Art

18 October | 5 PM – 6 PM (English and Arabic)

A screening of Tchavdar Georgiev and Amanda Pope's documentary, as part of the MIA Library Film Club exploring Islamic art, culture and history through fiction and documentary film.

Register here

Book Club: Samarkand – Uzbek Geometric Patterns Workshop

19 October | 5 PM – 6 PM (English and Arabic)

This month's MIA Library Book Club takes a hands-on turn with a workshop on Uzbek geometric patterns led by Noor Qossini.

Register here

Planet Kids Club: The World of Numbers (Ages 5–11)

27 October | 4 PM – 5 PM | MIA Library (English and Arabic)

MIA Library's monthly club, held on the last Tuesday of every month, teaches children to reduce, reuse and recycle through themed storytelling, craft activities and gallery visits.

Register here.

Liwan Design Studios and Labs offers hands-on workshops in ceramics and textiles, and contemporary design material. Registration is available via the Liwan website.

Create with Clay

7 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (English)

A beginner-friendly ceramics workshop led by Neslihan Kiraz Tepe, guiding participants step by step through hand-shaping clay to create their own cup, bowl or plate.

Ceramic Glaze Artistry

10 October | 11 AM – 1 PM and 11 October | 4 PM – 6 PM (English)

Led by Ewa Mercel, participants will hand-paint a cup, bowl or plate while exploring how glazes, painting techniques and glaze chemistry combine to create colour, flowing patterns and dramatic drips.

Wool: A Contemporary Design Medium

17–22 October | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM daily, with an extended six-hour opening session at Heenat Salma on 17 October (English)

Led by fibre artist, weaver and researcher Ishraq Zraikat, this advanced week-long workshop begins with traditional wool-processing techniques including sorting, washing, carding, weaving and felting, followed by conceptual and design-led reflections that reimagine wool as a contemporary medium. Jointly organised by Liwan and the Materials Library at VCUarts Qatar.

M7 presents an October programme for young creatives, including a hands-on jewellery-making workshop inspired by the Around the World in Jewellery exhibition.

Inspired by Nature (Ages 9–13)

31 October | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | M7 Creative Space - Kids Space (English) | QAR 150

Inspired by the Around the World exhibition, children explore how nature influences jewellery design, then make their own wire-wrapped nature pendant using craft wire, beads, stones and shells.

Register here.

Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar invites young children and their families to learn, play and explore together through a series of hands-on activities designed to encourage discovery, creativity and meaningful family interaction.

Dadu Playdate

14 October, 25 November & 2 December | 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM (English and Arabic)

Each session invites little ones to learn, play and explore through hands-on activities inspired by a different theme. From sensory play and storytelling to creative arts, movement and imaginative play, every playdate offers new opportunities for discovery, creativity and meaningful family moments.

Register through the QM website.