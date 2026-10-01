Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR583 Million In One Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice through sales contracts between September 20 and 24 totaled QR 516,362,618. The total value of sales contracts for residential units during the same period amounted to QR 66,738,529, bringing the week's total real estate trading volume to QR 583.101 million.

The Department's weekly bulletin indicated that the traded properties included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, a service building, commercial buildings, and residential units.

Sales transactions were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, as well as in Lusail 69, The Pearl Island, Al Wukair, Al Gharafa, Al Kharayej, and Ghar Thuaileb.

Real estate trading through sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department had previously exceeded QR 370 million during the period from September 13 to 17.