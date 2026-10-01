Qatar Calendar Concludes Virtuocity Battle Ground Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Calendar has concluded Virtuocity Battle Ground (VBG) Qatar 2026, a month-long multi-title esports championship held from 1 to 30 September at Virtuocity, Doha Festival City. The tournament brought together 2087 participants from 51 countries, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates recording the highest participation.

Presented by Qatar Calendar and powered by Ooredoo Nation, with Al Kass Sports Channel as the media partner and Qatar Esports Federation and Snoonu City as major sponsors, VBG Qatar 2026 featured a USD 200,000 prize pool across seven internationally recognised titles: VALORANT, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), EA Sports FC 26, Tekken 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The championship featured online and LAN qualifiers, culminating in live Grand Finals across multiple gaming platforms.

As part of the Hala Summer 2026 programme, VBG Qatar 2026 contributed to Qatar's diverse events calendar, offering residents and visitors a world-class esports experience while reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading destination for major international events.