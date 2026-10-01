Qatar Participates In 37Th Ministerial Meeting Of Council Of Arab Environment Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 37th Ministerial Meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, held Thursday at the Arab League's General Secretariat in Cairo, under the chairmanship of the Republic of Yemen.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie represented the State of Qatar during the meeting.

This participation reflects the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to strengthening the framework for joint Arab environmental action and supporting regional efforts and initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and addressing climate challenges, thereby contributing to advancing sustainable development and achieving its goals in the region.