MSI Announces Diwali Offers 2026 With Extended Warranty, Flexible EMI And Exclusive Festive Deals

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1-year extended warranty worth INR 4,999 on eligible Modern series and RTX 50 series laptops

Flexible EMI options of up to 24 months through eligible offline channels Special festive pricing across Gaming and Thin & Light laptops, plus exclusive backpack offer at MSI Brand Stores MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its Diwali Offers 2026. The offers run from October 1st to October 31st, 2026 at Croma, Vijay Sales, MSI Brand Stores, and Flipkart. They include extended warranty coverage, flexible EMI, festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer.

MSI Diwali Offers 2026

Commenting on the Diwali Offers 2026, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI, said,“Diwali is an important time for customers to invest in technology that can support their work, creativity, entertainment, and gaming needs. With our Diwali Offers 2026, we are bringing together extended warranty benefits, flexible EMI options, special festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer to provide greater value across our portfolio. We remain focused on making the MSI experience more accessible while giving customers greater confidence and flexibility with their purchase.”

For more information on the Diwali Offers, please visit: msi/SEAA54A8

MSI Diwali Offers 2026 at a Glance

Offer What customers get Where it applies Eligibility Extended warranty 1 year free, worth INR 4,999 Offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics Flexible EMI Up to 24 months (the actual offer varies by channel) Eligible offline channels Eligible MSI laptops Backpack offer Additional backpack for INR 599 MSI Brand Stores Purchase of an eligible laptop Festive pricing Special prices on select Gaming and Thin & Light laptops Croma, Vijay Sales, MSI Brand Stores and Flipkart Select models (see tables below)

Offer period: October 1st to October 31st, 2026

Diwali Offers on MSI Laptops

Customers can combine warranty, financing, pricing, and purchase benefits across eligible MSI laptops and retail channels.



1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999): Available on eligible MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics bought through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales.

Flexible EMI (up to 24 months): Available through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel. Backpack Offer (INR 599): Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can add a backpack for INR 599.

MSI Laptops Available on Flipkart During Diwali 2026

MSI's Diwali Offers 2026 feature special festive pricing on select laptops on Flipkart. The Flipkart range covers gaming, productivity, content creation, and everyday computing. It currently includes:



MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN at INR 91,990 MSI Modern 14 C7M-105IN at INR 59,990

Model Key Specifications Promotional Price Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN Intel® Core i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD/Windows11 Home INR 91,990 Modern 14 C7M-105IN AMD Ryzen 5 7430U/AMD Radeon Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR4 8GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 59,990

MSI Laptops Available at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores

Across offline retail channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, MSI is offering special festive pricing on select Gaming and Thin & Light models. The offline range includes:



Gaming laptops: Raider, Crosshair, Katana and Cyborg series, including systems with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics Thin & Light laptops: Modern and Prestige series

Model Key Specifications Promotional Price Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ Intel® Core Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090/GDDR7 24GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400), MiniLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel/DDR5 32GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 649,990 Raider 18 Max HX A2WI Intel® Core Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 16GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400), MiniLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 519,990 Crosshair 18 HX AI A2XWGXKG Intel® Core Ultra 9 275HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 12GB/18" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 299,990 Katana 15 HX B14WFK Intel® Core i9-14900HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 226,990 Katana 15 HX B14WFK Intel® Core i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 197,990 Katana 15 HX B14WEK Intel® Core i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 184,990 Katana 15 HX B14WEK Intel® Core i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 177,990 Cyborg 15 Max C2WF Intel® Core 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 179,990 Cyborg 15 Max C13WE Intel® Core i7-13620H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 159,990 Cyborg 15 Max C2WE Intel® Core 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 100% sRGB, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 167,990 Cyborg 15 A2RUDX Intel® Core 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 109,990 Cyborg 15 A2RUDX Intel® Core 5 210H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 102,990 Modern 15 F1MG Intel® Core 7 processor 150U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 95,990 Modern 15 F1MG Intel® Core 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 85,990 Modern 15 F1MG Intel® Core 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 75,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel® Core i5-1334U/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 69,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel® Core i3-1315U/Intel® UHD Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 58,990 Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 7 7730U/AMD Radeon Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 75,990 Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 5 7430U/AMD Radeon Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 66,990 Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 5 7430U/AMD Radeon Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home INR 62,990 Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 155H/Intel® Arc Graphics/16" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600), 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), 400nits (Typ.), IPS-Level panel/LPDDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 139,990 Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 125H/Intel® Arc Graphics/14" 16:10 FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 100% sRGB/DDR5 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 107,990 Modern 15 H B13M Intel® Core i9-13900H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 84,990 Modern 15 H B13M Intel® Core i7-13620H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 83,990 Katana 15 B13UDXK Intel® Core i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home INR 94,990

MSI Diwali 2026 Laptop Price Guide by Series

A quick summary of the offline range (prices from the tables above):

Series Best suited for Graphics Price range (INR) Raider 18 Max HX Top-end gaming and content creation RTX 5090 / RTX 5080 5,19,990 – 6,49,990 Crosshair 18 HX AI High-refresh 18" gaming RTX 5070 2,99,990 Katana 15 HX Performance gaming RTX 5060 / RTX 5050 1,77,990 – 2,26,990 Cyborg 15 Max Mainstream gaming RTX 5060 / RTX 5050 1,59,990 – 1,79,990 Cyborg 15 Entry-level gaming RTX 3050 6GB 1,02,990 – 1,09,990 Katana 15 Entry-level gaming RTX 3050 6GB 94,990 Prestige 16 / 14 AI Evo Premium Thin & Light Intel Arc 1,07,990 – 1,39,990 Modern 15 / Modern 15 H Everyday productivity Intel integrated 75,990 – 95,990 Modern 14 Portable everyday computing Intel / AMD integrated 58,990 – 75,990

Offer Validity & Eligibility



All Diwali Offers 2026 are valid from October 1st to October 31st, 2026.

The 1-year free warranty extension applies to MSI Modern series laptops and all MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels.

EMI is available through eligible offline channels, and the offer varies by channel. The INR 599 backpack offer applies to eligible laptop purchases at MSI Brand Stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy MSI laptops under the Diwali Offers 2026?

Offline at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores, and online through Flipkart.

Which MSI laptops get the free 1-year extended warranty?

MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops equipped with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels such as Croma and Vijay Sales. The extension is worth INR 4,999.



Which MSI laptops have RTX 50 series graphics in this offer?

Raider 18 Max HX (RTX 5090 and RTX 5080)

Crosshair 18 HX AI (RTX 5070)

Katana 15 HX (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050) Cyborg 15 Max (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)

How long is the EMI tenure on MSI laptops during Diwali 2026?

Up to 24 months through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel, so confirm the terms with the retailer.

What is the MSI backpack offer?

Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can purchase an additional backpack for INR 599.

What is the lowest-priced MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

In the offline range, it is the Modern 14 C13M (Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) at INR 58,990. On Flipkart, the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) is INR 59,990.

What is the most powerful MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

The Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ, at INR 6,49,990. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB GDDR7, an 18" 16:10 UHD+ MiniLED display at 120Hz, 2x32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD.

Which MSI laptops are on Flipkart?

The Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN (Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 6GB, 15.6" FHD 144Hz) at INR 91,990, and the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) at INR 59,990.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

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