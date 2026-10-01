Stagelynk Launches Platform Connecting Film And TV Productions With Sound Stages

New platform offers nearly 17 million square feet of searchable stage inventory and combines AI-powered production intelligence and streamlined outreach tools to help productions engage the right facilities faster.

StageLynk today announced the launch of the film and TV industry's new studio search and production planning platform created to seamlessly connect productions with available sound stages. Simplifying what is normally a tedious and fragmented process, the platform provides a searchable sound stage directory with nearly 17 million square feet of inventory across 1,200 sound stages in major production hubs such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Vancouver, Toronto, and the UK. Using AI-powered production intelligence, StageLynk offers film and television production teams a centralized way to find relevant facilities, evaluate production budget requirements, and easily connect with studio operators.

Finding the right sound stage often requires calls, emails, spreadsheets, and repeated outreach to determine which facilities best fit a project. StageLynk condenses that process into one seamless platform, helping productions move more efficiently from initial search to studio engagement.

StageLynk allows production teams to search its inventory of established studios based on criteria including geography, production dates, facility requirements, and surrounding amenities or locations. Once users identify suitable options, they can easily connect with selected studio operators.

StageLynk is designed to speed up the search process for productions ranging from independent and commercial shoots to established film and television projects.

The platform also includes StageScout, StageLynk's AI-powered production assistant. StageScout helps production teams evaluate factors beyond just the stage itself, including state and regional tax incentives, permitting requirements, union considerations, local production information, and nearby amenities. By combining stage discovery with production intelligence, StageLynk gives producers a broader perspective around the factors that influence where and how a project is produced.

For studios, StageLynk serves as a marketing and lead generation platform, enabling operators to showcase real-time availability to qualified productions actively searching for space. By increasing visibility and streamlining inbound inquiries, the platform helps studios capture more demand, reduce downtime, and manage bookings more efficiently.

Robbins added that StageLynk was also built to help owners navigate this shifting landscape by broadening their access to the production community, and providing an expanded channel to help them generate demand for studio space.

From initial research and facility comparison through direct studio engagement, StageLynk is designed to create a more centralized process for finding and securing production space.

Cara Marino Gentile

Marino PR

[email protected]



For more information, visit