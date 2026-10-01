Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Announces First Trugolf Range Installation Featuring AI Coach

TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced the first installation of its indoor range platform, TruGolf Range, featuring the company's new TruGolf AI Coach experience at Lucid Golf in New Albany, Indiana. TruGolf Range allows up to five players to practice simultaneously on a single cinematic screen, with each hitting bay providing slow-motion replay of club and ball interaction, ball flight data and integrated AI analysis of swing tendencies.

The Lucid Golf installation will include TruGolf AI Coach, which analyzes player shot data and tendencies to provide insights, instruction and drills. TruGolf Range also features structured training workflows, skills challenges and games and is designed for deployments ranging from compact installations to multi-bay environments for clinics, competitions and group events.

To view the full press release, visit

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

