Minister Vijitha Herath Concludes Visit To The 81St Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath concluded a visit to New York on 30 September after representing Sri Lanka at the high-level segment of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Herath addressed the General Debate on 28 September under the session's theme,“Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all”. He reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to multilateralism and called for a stronger international system capable of responding to common challenges.

The minister also took part in meetings and events held alongside the assembly. His programme included bilateral discussions with representatives of other governments and engagement on issues affecting Sri Lanka's foreign relations, development and international cooperation.

The annual gathering brought heads of state, ministers and diplomats to New York for discussions on global security, sustainable development and the role of international institutions. Sri Lanka's participation provided an opportunity to present its positions and hold discussions outside the main assembly proceedings.

Herath's address placed emphasis on restoring confidence in multilateral institutions and ensuring that countries can participate fairly in international decision-making.

The ministry described the visit as part of Sri Lanka's continuing engagement with the United Nations and its member states. The minister's New York programme ended on 30 September.