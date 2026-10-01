High-Yield Savings Vs. Cds Vs. T-Bills: What You Actually Keep After Tax
|Savings (4.40%)
|12-month CD (4.45%)
|T-bill (4.38%)
|Interest earned
|$880.00
|$890.00
|$876.00
|Federal tax (12%)
|−$105.60
|−$106.80
|−$105.12
|State tax (5%)
|−$44.00
|−$44.50
|$0.00
|You keep
|$730.40
|$738.70
|$770.88
|After-tax yield
|3.65%
|3.69%
|3.85%
Lowest rate on the board. Most money in your pocket.
The T-bill beats the savings account by about $40 and the CD by about $32. That's real money, but not life-changing money. Hold that thought.The breakeven formula
You don't need a table every time. Treasury interest beats bank interest after tax whenever:
T-bill yield > bank rate × (1 − federal rate − state rate) ÷ (1 − federal rate)
At 12% federal and 5% state, that works out to bank rate × 0.943. A 4.40% savings account is matched by a 4.15% T-bill, and anything above 4.15% wins.
Move up to the 22% bracket and the multiplier barely changes, to 0.936. Your state rate does most of the work.
Push the state rate to 9% and the multiplier falls to 0.898. Now a 3.95% T-bill matches that same 4.40% account. In a high-tax state, the T-bill can pay nearly half a point less and still come out ahead.
In a state with no income tax, the multiplier is 1.0. Eight states levy no individual income tax at all, including New Hampshire, which repealed its interest and dividends tax as of 2025. Washington taxes only capital gains, so its residents pay no state tax on bank interest either. In those states the exemption is worth nothing, so take the highest rate and move on.
One wrinkle: the formula assumes you take the standard deduction. If you itemize and deduct state income tax, the state's bite on bank interest shrinks, and so does the T-bill's edge. That matters more now that the 2025 tax law raised the SALT deduction cap to $40,000 from $10,000, with inflation adjustments.Locking in a CD while the Fed is still hiking
The standard advice right now is to lock in a long CD before rates fall. For this moment, it's backwards. In the Fed's September Summary of Economic Projections, 16 participants projected at least one more hike this year.
Say you lock $20,000 in a 5-year CD at 4.50%, and savings rates climb to 4.90% within a year. Both numbers are hypothetical. You give up 0.40% a year, which is $80, for four years.
If you break the CD to chase the higher rate, you pay a penalty, and federal rules set only a floor. Regulation D requires at least seven days' simple interest, and only on withdrawals in the first six days after deposit. Past that, the penalty is whatever your bank's deposit agreement says, with no federal ceiling. Read the penalty schedule before you sign, not after.
Rates could fall instead, and then the CD looks smart. Nobody knows in advance, and that's the point. A 5-year lock is a rate bet, and it's an odd bet to make with money you might need.
T-bills sidestep the problem. Treasury issues new bills at seven maturities: 4, 6, 8, 13, 17, 26, and 52 weeks. If rates keep climbing, your next bill buys in at the higher rate automatically.How to actually buy them
Treasury sells bills at auction through brokers, banks, or TreasuryDirect. You already have a brokerage account, so start there. Some brokerages, Schwab among them, will roll a new-issue Treasury into a fresh one at each maturity until you cancel.
TreasuryDirect works too, but getting out early is clunky. You have to hold a security there for 45 days before you can sell or transfer it, so a 4-week bill bought there can't be sold early at all. To sell, you first transfer the security to a broker.
A Treasury money market fund is the lazy version, with daily liquidity and mostly Treasury holdings. Watch the fine print if you live in California, Connecticut, or New York. Those three states only allow the exemption if the fund held at least 50% of its assets in U.S. government obligations at the end of every quarter. Check your fund's annual state-tax worksheet before assuming the full exemption.
T-bill interest lands on your 1099-INT. Box 3 reports interest on U.S. Savings Bonds and Treasury bills, bonds, and notes. Make sure your tax software picks it up so your state return excludes it.The number no comparison table ranks
Go back to the after-tax yields: 3.65% to 3.85%. Now hold them against inflation. In those same September Fed projections, the median for 2026 PCE inflation is 3.7%.
That's treading water. After tax and inflation, the best of these accounts is roughly breaking even, and the worst is slipping backward. The best cash account in America is a parking spot, not an engine.
So the $32 gap between the CD and the T-bill matters less than the question underneath it: how much of your money is sitting in cash at all? Every dollar beyond what cash is actually for is a dollar that isn't compounding.The move to make
Give every cash dollar one job, then match the account to the job.
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Emergency fund (three to six months of expenses): high-yield savings. You need it the same day, and the tax difference on a few months of expenses is lunch money.
Known-date money (a down payment or a car in 6 to 18 months): T-bills through your brokerage, set to auto-roll. Use them if you live in a state with an income tax and the breakeven formula says they win. In a no-tax state, take whichever pays more.
Anything beyond those two jobs: that money isn't cash. It belongs in your Roth, your 401(k), or your taxable brokerage.
Skip the 5-year CD for now. Run the formula once with your actual bracket and your state's rate, and you'll have your answer in about two minutes.Sources
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IRS: Topic No. 403, Interest Received
GovInfo: 31 U.S.C. §3124, Exemption from taxation
U.S. Treasury: Interest Rate Statistics (Daily Treasury Bill Rates)
IRS: Tax inflation adjustments for tax year 2026 (Rev. Proc. 2025-32)
Tax Foundation: State Individual Income Tax Rates and Brackets, 2026
Journal of Accountancy (AICPA): Tax provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act
Federal Reserve: Summary of Economic Projections, September 16, 2026
eCFR: 12 CFR 204.2 (Regulation D), Definitions
U.S. Treasury: Daily Treasury Rates
TreasuryDirect: FAQ
Charles Schwab: CD and Treasury Auto-Rollover
TreasuryDirect: Selling a Treasury Marketable Security
Vanguard: 2025 U.S. Government Obligations Tax Information
IRS: Form 1099-INT
Kevin McKee is an entrepreneur, IT guru, and personal finance leader. In addition to his writing, Kevin is the head of IT at Buildingstars, Co-Founder of Padmission, and organizer of Laravel STL. He is also the creator of When he's not working, Kevin enjoys podcasting about movies and spending time with his wife and four children. Lastly, Kevin holds a B.A. in Mathematics and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
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