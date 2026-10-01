Expertevr Opens To California Dealers, Bringing A New Choice In Registration And Titling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first new First Line Service Provider to enter California's dealer market in more than 11 years launches publicly with over 100 partners and hundreds of thousands of transactions already processed.

Elk Grove, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExpertEVR.com (“Expert”), the compliance-driven electronic vehicle registration and titling software platform built by the team behind CarRegistration.com, today announced its public launch for California dealerships. As the first new First Line Service Provider (FLSP) to reach the state's dealer market in more than 11 years, Expert brings franchised dealerships, independent dealers and dealer groups a new alternative for a critical part of their daily operations.







ExpertEVR.com

During its stealth launch, Expert surpassed 100 partners across dealerships and registration services without outbound outreach. Dealerships are already using the platform daily, and the company is now opening its dealer offering to the broader market.

“We couldn't find a partner that could scale with us, so we built the partner we wished we had,” said Brandon Berndt, CEO of Car Registration, Inc., the company behind ExpertEVR.com and CarRegistration.com.“We're excited to give dealerships a new choice: software that fits the way they work, pricing that makes sense, and a team that understands their business. When you call, we answer.”

Built by operators. Proven in production.

Expert was developed by the operators behind CarRegistration.com, California's largest registration service over the last decade. That business has served millions of Californians and calculated billions of dollars in DMV fees, giving the team firsthand experience with the operational demands, compliance requirements and service expectations of high-volume registration processing.

The Expert platform has already processed hundreds of thousands of transactions through CarRegistration.com and its partner network. The public dealer launch expands access to software already operating in production, backed by more than a decade of high-volume registration experience.

Modern workflows. A simpler switch.

Expert's registration and titling software is designed around the way dealership teams actually work, with compliance built into the approach rather than treated as an afterthought. The platform pairs modern technology with hands-on service and is built to support growth from a single independent dealership to franchised stores and multi-location dealer groups.

The company's newly launched digital onboarding software reduces the administrative onboarding process from weeks to hours. Required DMV approvals and DMS connection timelines remain separate from that administrative process.

Through its integration with Authenticom's DealerVault, Expert connects with supported dealer management systems (DMS), bringing dealership data into the registration workflow and simplifying the transition from an existing First Line Service Provider without requiring dealers to replace their DMS.

Expert's full suite of services includes electronic vehicle registration and titling (EVR), California vehicle registration records, driving history records, and National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) vehicle history reports. Services are available subject to applicable enrollment, authorization and permissible-use requirements.

“One dealer described switching to Expert as going from a rotary phone to an iPhone,” Berndt said.“That didn't happen by accident. We spent more than a decade on the customer side of this industry, and we built Expert around the gaps we experienced firsthand. Dealers deserve modern technology, exceptional service and a better price without having to compromise on any of them. We built our business to deliver all three from day one. That's a difficult combination to compete with, and we intend to keep it that way.”

The dealer launch extends the company's experience serving millions of Californians to a market of thousands of Second Line Business Partners in the California DMV Business Partner Automation (BPA) Program. With a shared platform for transactions and records, DMS connectivity and digital onboarding, Expert is taking infrastructure built for its own high-volume business and making it available to the broader industry.

California dealerships can request a demonstration and discuss onboarding, pricing and DMS integration options at ExpertEVR.com or by contacting ... or (916) 407-3359.







ExpertEVR.com Dealership Software

About Car Registration Inc.

ExpertEVR is the business-to-business registration, titling and records platform of Car Registration, Inc., operator of CarRegistration.com. Car Registration, Inc. is an authorized First Line Service Provider in the California DMV Business Partner Automation Program. Expert combines registration industry experience, compliance-driven software and responsive partner support to serve dealerships, registration services and other eligible businesses.

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ExpertEVR.com

press [at] expertevr.com

(916) 407-3359

