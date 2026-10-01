Scott Aerospace Establishes Canadian Presence In Halifax, Nova Scotia, To Support Canadian Naval Ecosystem And Facilitate Exports To The UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Halifax location to strengthen naval and defence supply chain capabilities

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Aerospace UK (the“ Company” or“ Scott Aero”) is pleased to announce the establishment of Scott Aero Canada, a Canadian-incorporated subsidiary, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that will initially operate out of COVE workspaces in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Canada's east coast. This Canadian expansion will serve as the Company's hub to support the Royal Canadian Navy and commercial maritime customers, coordinate with regional suppliers, and facilitate two-way trade in defence and maritime equipment between Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's expansion into Canada reflects Scott Aerospace's commitment to strengthening maritime and defence supply chain capabilities by directly supporting the Canadian naval ecosystem, including major shipbuilding and maintenance activities in the region. The Company plans to collaborate closely with regional organizations involved in naval shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and emerging defence innovation initiatives in Atlantic Canada.

“Relationships matter to Scott. Establishing a subsidiary, Scott Aero Canada, in Halifax is the natural next step for Scott Aerospace as we continuously seek new opportunities to support our customers and partners,” said Martin Lee, Managing Director at Scott Aero.“Halifax is a strategic centre for Canada's naval shipbuilding and maritime defence opportunities. By establishing a local presence, we can work more closely with regional suppliers and help Canadian companies access opportunities in the UK and European defence markets.”

Scott Aero's UK team already supports the Royal Navy and international navies as a full Prime Contractor with rapid sourcing and expediting of critical parts, compliant procurement processes, and integrated equipment support across defence and commercial fleets - the Halifax presence will extend that model to North American customers while creating new pathways for Atlantic Canadian firms to export into the UK and European defence supply chains.

About Scott Aerospace

Scott Aerospace is a UK Prime Contractor specialising in through-life support, integrated equipment management, engineering services, and rapid supply chain delivery for the Royal Navy, international naval forces, and commercial fleets. Acting as an extension of our customers' organisations, we take ownership of sourcing, procurement, expediting, inventory management, and the delivery of mission-critical equipment, ensuring operational readiness and platform availability. Our dedicated procurement and support teams provide responsive, reliable, and professional support, allowing customers to focus on their core mission while we manage the complexities of the supply chain and equipment lifecycle

Scott Aerospace provides mission-critical equipment and support services with an unwavering commitment to reliability, responsiveness, and excellence. We ensure the right equipment reaches the right place at the right time, enabling customers to maintain operational readiness and execute their missions with confidence, precision, and efficiency

Scott Aerospace recognises that operational success depends on effective logistical coordination, advanced equipment solutions, and an unwavering commitment to readiness. Working in close partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver integrated support that ensures the right capabilities are available at the right time, safeguarding mission success and strategic objectives. Through collaboration, reliability, and a proactive approach to supply chain and equipment management, Scott Aerospace builds trust and confidence while operating to the highest standards of defence support, governance, and supply chain excellence.

For more information about Scott Aerospace and its services, please visit and scottaero.ca.

Scott Contact

Name: Tim Chilton

Title: Head of Global Business Development

Email: ...

Tel: +44 07738 767974

Media contact

Name: Vincent Marmion

Title: Principal

Email: ...

Tel: +1 819 580 0699

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