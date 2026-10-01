Synthesized Now Available On SAP Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native enterprise test data platform brings governed data preparation across SAP and connected systems to SAP Store

London, GREATER LONDON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesized today announced that its enterprise-grade test data management (TDM) platform is now available on SAP Store, listed as Synthesized: Intelligent TDM. SAP customers can now discover, evaluate, and purchase the platform through SAP's marketplace. The platform provides governed, production-realistic data to test SAP business processes and validate enterprise AI agents across connected systems. By preserving the relationships required by supported workflows, Synthesized helps teams test realistic business scenarios before software or agents reach production.









Synthesized now available on the SAP store

Built for complex enterprise environments, Synthesized supports SAP applications running on HANA and other databases, as well as cloud SAP applications and connected enterprise systems. Teams can define their evaluation around the workflows, deployment requirements and data sources they need to test.

Test data for connected business processes

Enterprises have automated much of their software delivery, but preparing suitable test data often still depends on specialist work, scripts and requests to other teams.

Business processes extend beyond SAP. An order, payment or employee change can involve several applications, databases and documents. Testing those processes requires data that reflects the relationships between the systems involved.

Synthesized brings these operations into one platform. Teams can copy and subset existing data, apply masking and anonymization, generate synthetic data, and automate provisioning and refresh for SAP and connected enterprise workflows. The method can be selected according to the scenario, source data and privacy requirements.

Governed data for realistic business scenarios

Synthesized combines AI with configurable transformation and provisioning workflows. Teams can prepare production-realistic structured and unstructured data, anonymize unstructured formats while applying their data policies.

Useful test data must account for relationships, application requirements and the business scenario. For supported SAP workflows, Synthesized prepares data with the relationships needed to exercise processes such as Order-to-Cash. The approach extends to connected systems, helping teams test the steps and dependencies involved in an end-to-end workflow.

“Generating a test is only part of the job,” said Nicolai Baldin, Founder and CEO of Synthesized.“Teams need realistic business data across SAP and the systems around it. As enterprise AI agents take on more work, that same foundation matters: following instructions is not enough if the resulting business outcome is wrong. Our SAP Store listing makes our test data capabilities easier for SAP customers to discover and evaluate.”

Supporting software testing and enterprise AI agents

Synthesized connects preparation to supported test automation tools and CI/CD workflows through integrations, APIs and a CLI, including Tricentis Tosca integration and API or CLI connectivity for UiPath workflows. For enterprise AI agents, governed data provides the starting conditions for testing realistic scenarios. Evaluation must then consider the resulting business outcome alongside the agent's instructions and tool use.

Deployment in the customer environment in hours, first refresh on day one

Synthesized can be deployed using Kubernetes or Docker in the customer's environment, including supported air-gapped configurations. For a defined workflow with agreed connectivity, permissions and configuration prerequisites, teams can target a first test data refresh within one working day. Sensitive-data detection, transformation rules and audit trails help teams apply their data policies in non-production environments.

In published case studies, Deutsche Bank reduced test data provisioning time by 80%, and the European Commission selected Synthesized through a public tender for privacy-preserving data sharing. The platform runs with service levels above 99.5%, high availability and disaster recovery, auditable logging and tracing, and encrypted communication channels.

Availability

The Synthesized platform is available on SAP Stor.

For more information about the platform, visit synthesized.io/sa.



About Synthesized platform

Synthesized provides governed pre-production data for enterprise software and AI agent testing. The platform combines copying, subsetting, masking and anonymization, synthetic generation, and provisioning workflows across SAP and connected enterprise systems. It works with structured data and supports anonymization of unstructured information.

Teams use Synthesized to prepare production-realistic data for business scenarios while applying policies within their own environments. Integrations, APIs and a CLI connect these workflows to supported test automation and delivery tools. Synthesized serves enterprise customers in financial services, the public sector and other industries.







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About Synthesized

Synthesized provides AI-native test infrastructure for enterprises operating in both complex and highly regulated technology environments. Synthesized platform is an AI-ready test data management platform engineered for enterprise test automation and agentic quality assurance. Combining SAP-native test data intelligence with full support for non-SAP applications, it governs the full test data lifecycle through one control plane across complex enterprise environments. Its AI-powered automation helps teams generate, validate and share production-realistic test data in minutes, with security and compliance controls built in. Native integrations with Tricentis Tosca and UiPath connect test data provisioning to existing test automation workflows, helping teams accelerate testing and improve software quality. A Gartner Cool Vendor and a finalist in multiple AI innovation awards, Synthesized serves leading enterprises across industries worldwide, providing trusted data for what's next. For more information, visit synthesized.io.

Press Inquiries

Zoe Laycock

zoe.laycock [at] synthesized.io



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